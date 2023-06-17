EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

A coffee made from the grains found in the droppings of a bird that in Europe is sold for the price of gold. It is the peculiar treasure that a Brazilian farm has managed for years, thanks to the surprise appearance of a bird similar to a pheasant. Nobody could guess it, but the jacuaçu or dark turkey, with its discreet black plumage and its powerful cries, has a marvelous digestive system. The coffee grounds it leaves behind in its feces are like nuggets of gold. The first surprised was the owner of the Camocim Farm, Henrique Sloper, who ran a family coffee plantation when he saw what he defined at the time as “a plague” appear. Little did he know that soon the animal would become his best ally, a preferred business partner.

“It was very scary. It is a big bird that makes noise, breaks the branches. There were a lot of them, so we called the environmental protection agencies, but they didn’t know what to do. They suggested that we introduce a predator. What were we going to put? A jaguar? An eagle? In the end they left me there with the birds”, recalls Sloper now amused in a telephone conversation. His property is scattered through a dozen valleys of the green Sierra de Espírito Santo, in southeastern Brazil, next to a natural park. If this state were a country, it would be the fourth largest coffee producer in the world. But among the thousands of coffee plantations, this one is different. It is the only one that has a bird as the main element. After the scare of the winged invasion, Sloper remembered a trip to Indonesia, where he got to know the exclusive Kopi Luwak coffee, which is made from the droppings of the civet, a small nocturnal mammal. He decided to try his luck and replicate the invention. At first, convincing the hacienda workers that they had to harvest poop was a challenge, but once their prejudices were overcome and after two years of trial and error, they came up with the formula.

A jacu in a tree at Hacienda Camecim. Fazenda Camocim

Along the way, they discovered several things, such as that the transit through the animal’s digestive system means that these coffee beans do not need fermentation, or that the process eliminates almost all the caffeine. The grains come out perfectly whole in the feces. Also decisive is the good taste of the bird, which only eats the coffee beans when they are ripe. For the coffee to be considered special in the sales certificates, the fruit has to be harvested ripe, so the eating habits of the ‘jacu’ are a guarantee that the coffee will be of high quality. After the particular harvest of excrement, the grains are dried, cleaned and frozen for between two and three months, being ready to start the process when there is an order. It is such a special coffee that it is only produced on demand. The flavor is fruity and more acid than in other varieties.

Producers collect coffee seeds in Brazil. Fazenda Camocim

Production of jacu coffee began more than a decade ago, and it quickly became one of the most expensive in the world. It is sold in the exclusive Harrods department store in London at 1,400 pounds per kilo (1,700 dollars, 1,600 euros). France and Japan, markets where there is a lot of interest in exotic products, are also among the countries that import the most, says Sloper. The interest not only has to do with the eccentricity of savoring a coffee that comes from the feces of a bird, but also with the whole philosophy that this hacienda contemplates.

Before the jacu made its stellar appearance, this coffee plantation already opted for organic agriculture (goodbye pesticides) and for the agroforestry system, a sustainable alternative for the management of tropical forests that promotes coexistence with native vegetation. Here there are no infinite monoculture plantations; coffee plants mix with other trees and shrubs. You can find bananas, pitangas, jabuticabas and red fruits of all kinds, with which tasty jams are made. The balanced biodiversity of the environment helps prevent the appearance of fungi and creates a litter substrate that makes coffee grow more vigorously. If the average coffee production per hectare in Brazil is around 26-28 bags, in this type of plantation 35 can be harvested, says Sloper, who has become a fervent defender of the system. “Before, you were an agronomist and they taught you how to put poison in the soil. But there is no going back, now the market demands something else, people do not want to eat things with glyphosate and all those things that we have been putting out for so long. It is a pressure from the consumer himself ”, he sums up.

Although Brazil is still dominated by huge monoculture latifundia dedicated to the export of commodities, the agroflorestas make their way little by little. The Alliance for the Restoration of the Amazon, for example, identified more than 1,600 initiatives of this type in the Amazon region alone. Cultivation in an agroforestry system also serves as a containment dam in the face of increasingly frequent extreme weather events. Droughts, floods or frosts are more bearable with a whole group of flora and fauna protecting each other. In this habitat that he made his own, the jacu, in addition to harvesting coffee, also has other functions, says the proud owner: “It reforests the jungle, because it is a great seed disseminator. There is coffee growing in the middle of the forest”, he says, noting that living with the bird is very respectful. It is always kept free (contrary to what happens with the Indonesian civet coffee, which is increasingly questioned for keeping the animals caged) and where their nests are located is controlled so as not to damage them during the collection of other coffee varieties that They are also produced on this farm. What started with a tremendous scare turned into an alliance between man and nature that seems to have a promising future ahead. “It is not a bird that eats and leaves. It stays here. There are already several generations that have been born in these lands”, says Sloper.