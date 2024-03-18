The story about 'the most faithful dog in the world' will return to theaters in 'Hachiko 2: always by your side', a film of Chinese origin that is a remake of 'Hachikō Monogatari'a Japanese film directed by Seijiro Koyama and released in 1987. This is the second film detached from the original story, after 'Always at your side Hachiko'the remembered film released in 2009 and which featured Richard Gere in the lead role, who moved the world with his performance.

In the following note we will tell you everything about the premiere of 'Hachiko 2'which promises to move the hearts of all viewers, just as its predecessors did, which were also acclaimed by critics.

Watch HERE the trailer for 'Hachiko 2: always by your side'

When is 'Hachiko 2: always by your side' released?

'Hachiko 2: always by your side'a film that will be under the direction of Ang Xuwho also co-wrote the script with Liangwen Li and Lin Li, will be released in theaters worldwide on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

This film will be based on the script of 'Hachikō Monogatari', which first brought us the moving story of the Akita breed dog who left everything for the love of his owner. It is important to note that this tape It will have a total duration of 125 minutes, which translates into 2 hours and 5 minutes.

What is 'Hachiko 2: always by your side' about?

“One day the protagonist picks up a dog of Japanese origin and the Akita breed, which he finds abandoned at a station. Since no one claims it, he takes it to his house. As time goes by, he then discovers the endearing ties that can unite a person and an animal,” states the official synopsis of 'Hachiko 2: always by your side'.

Hachiko's love story will once again move movie theaters worldwide in 2024. Photo: iQIYI Pictures

Is Hachiko's story real?

The movies about Hachiko were based on the true story of the Akita breed dog that was born in 1923 in Japan and that was the gift that Hidesaburo Ueno, a professor at the University of Tokyo, gave it to his daughter. Despite this, it was Ueno himself who had a stronger bond with the pet, which was reinforced after the young woman married and moved away.

The professor used to travel by train from his home to his work with the company Hachiko, who was also waiting for him upon his return to accompany him on the way back to his home. This was repeated until May 21, 1925, when Ueno died from a brain hemorrhage while teaching classes.

That afternoon, Hachiko He went to the station as usual; However, upon seeing that his owner had not yet appeared, he decided to wait for him, something he did for the next 10 years, even in the rain and snow. This caught the attention of many people, who cared for and fed the dog for all that time, until he died on March 8, 1935.

The love of Hachiko for his friend moved many, who nicknamed him 'the faithful dog'. Likewise, this was an inspiration for a statue to be built in his honor, which was inaugurated in the presence of the dog, a year before his death.

The statue honoring Hachiko is located outside the Shibuya train station. Photo: Nippon.com See also Danae Sacovertiz mourns the death of Diego Bertie: "he was a good partner"

What is the cast of 'Hachiko 2: always by your side'?