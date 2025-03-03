Kamaru Usman It has been one of the most dominant UFC champions. The Nigerian fighter conquered the title of the Wélter weight of the largest mixed martial arts league and defended it six times in a row. There was a time when the fighter based in the United States seemed invincible, until Leon Edwards arrived, his black beast, and snatched his belt, with a titular defense included precisely against Usman. That showed that this sport, of extreme hardness, always holds great surprises.

At present, one of the most recurring conversations is that Islam Makhachev, the number 1 of the Libra Ranking per pound from the UFC, seems to have no rival, after having defended its title four consecutive occasions. When it seemed that Arman Tsarukyan, the number one light weight contender (155 pounds, 70.1 kilos), could really face him, retired from the fight for injury, being ‘frozen’ by the UFC and putting on the table the debate of Who should be the next opponent for Makhachev.

In that context when the name of Ilia Topuria appears strongly. The Hispanic-Georgian has vacant his pen belt (145 pounds, 65.8 kilos) to be disputed by Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. A movement that obviously seems not to be ‘free’, but previously agreed with the UFC, which could have given it, confidentially, the blessing to be the next challenger for the title of light weight. Losing champion status is a very high price to pay if there is no very big goal ahead.

A very anticipated fight for fans and has received the support of some of the great figures of the UFC, such as Dustin Poirier or Michael Chandler. But also from Kamaru Usman, the man who reigned with an iron hand in the wélter weight is not so long. «Islam Makhachev needs a new face, and I sincerely believe that this is the biggest fight that can be done for him and I think he deserves Topuria. Islam needs that great fight to put it in the candlestick and I think this is the best possible fight, ”said Usman in his ‘Pound for Pound’ podcast.









Everything is at the expense of the end of negotiations. On the one hand, the Makhachev representation team has insisted that Topuria must make a previous fight in the light weight to position itself as a legitimate contender. On the other hand, the Hispanic-Georgian managers believe that it is the ideal time to make one of the largest fighting fights. The UFC, meanwhile, should not ignore this opportunity, being aware that they need in combat of huge dimensions to stellarize UFC 317 in the International Fight Week.