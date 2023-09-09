Sherpa of Russia in the G20: the G20 summit in New Delhi has become one of the most difficult

The New Delhi summit was one of the most difficult in the history of the G20, in particular due to issues related to the Ukrainian conflict. This was stated by Russia’s Sherpa in the G20, Svetlana Lukash, reports Lenta.ru correspondent.

This was probably one of the most difficult G20 summits in the almost fifteen-year history of the forum at the leadership level. The approval of the declaration took almost twenty days Svetlana Lukash Sherpa of Russia at the G20 summit

Ukraine question

In the final declaration of the summit, the leaders of the G20 countries admit that during the discussion they expressed different views and assessments of the situation in Ukraine. At the same time, they paid special attention to human suffering and additional negative consequences of military actions, such as problems of global food and energy security, macro-financial stability and disruption of supply chains.

As Indian Sherpa Amitabh Kant said, negotiations on Ukraine at the G20 summit were “tough and ruthless.” According to him, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi played an important role in shaping the common position of the G20.

According to The Times of India newspaper, it took the summit participants 150 hours to agree on the wording on Ukraine. According to the publication’s source, the negotiations revealed serious differences between the G7 countries, as well as Russia and China. At the same time, he claims that the final document, which will be made public on September 10, will become historic.

Separately, the G20 leaders outlined the inadmissibility of the use of nuclear weapons.

“In accordance with the UN Charter, all states must refrain from threats and the use of force to achieve territorial acquisition (…) or the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons,” the declaration says.

Grain deal and food security

The leaders of the G20 countries also touched upon food security, calling for its strengthening.

The document notes that the heads of state of the G20 highly appreciate Turkey’s efforts in organizing the grain deal, and also call for full implementation of its conditions to ensure unhindered supplies of food and fertilizers from Russia and Ukraine.

The implementation of the grain deal, the G20 leaders believe, is necessary to “meet demand in developing and least developed countries, especially in Africa.”

According to Bloomberg, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the G20 leaders to also take into account Russia’s demands regarding the grain deal, provide “assistance in insuring Russian food and fertilizer exports by Lloyd’s of London,” and also return Moscow’s access to the international payments system SWIFT.

The question of a multipolar world

The declaration states that the need to “breathe new life into multilateralism” and make global governance more representative has been repeatedly noted in various forums.

“In this regard, it is necessary to revitalize the multilateral system and make it more inclusive, requiring reforms aimed at implementing the 2030 agenda,” the document says.

The G20 leaders promised to continue to integrate developing countries into G20 activities, and also noted the need to increase their role in the decision-making process of global international economic and financial institutions.

In addition, the heads of the G20 countries welcomed the accession of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20. “Africa plays an important role in the global economy. We commit to strengthening our ties with the African Union and supporting it in achieving its aspirations under the 2063 Agenda,” the declaration said.