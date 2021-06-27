Scientists at the National Institute of Virology of India first discovered the Nipah virus (NiV) in bats. This is reported by The Indian Express with reference to the results of the examination, which received the Indian Medical Research Council in conjunction with the National Institute of Virology.

The virus, which is naturally found in bats, can cause severe illness in humans, characterized by brain inflammation (encephalitis) or respiratory diseases. It is transmitted to humans through fruits that have gotten the saliva of a sick animal. The virus is especially contagious, there is no vaccine or medicine for it, the mortality rate among people infected with it is 40-75 percent.

The World Health Organization (WHO) names the Nipah virus one of the most dangerous in the world. It was first registered in the Indian state of West Bengal in 2001 and 2007, and twice more – in 2018 and 2019 in the state of Kerala.

Since spring 2020, researchers have used fog nets to catch dozens of winged animals and analyze bat samples of the species Rousettus leschenaultii (medium-sized bats) and Pipistrellus Pipistrellus (tiny insectivorous bats), which inhabit Mahabaleswar, a popular mountain town in Satara, state. Maharashtra. As a result, they found they tested positive for NiV RNA and antibodies to the Nipah virus.

“Repetitive outbreaks, high mortality rates, person-to-person transmission and the lack of effective vaccines or antiviral drugs are a major concern in India, as bats are very common in areas with many people,” the article says. …

