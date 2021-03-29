One of the most dangerous asteroids ever discovered, Apophis 99942, will not hit Earth in this 21st century after having better studied its trajectory , as reported by NASA in a release.

The asteroid Apophis 99942, which named after the Egyptian god of evil and destruction, it was discovered in 2004 and listed as one of the most dangerous asteroids as there is a possibility of impact with the Earth in the year 2029.

During these years, The possible impact of the 340-meter-diameter asteroid in 2029 was ruled out, as was another possible one in 2036, although until this new study there were still possibilities of impact in the year 2068.

On March 5 and thanks to the radar observations made from the radio antenna of the Deep Space Network’s Goldstone complex in California, it was possible to study in more detail: “AAlthough Apophis recently approached Earth, it was still nearly 17 million kilometers away. Even so, we were able to acquire incredibly precise information about its distance with an accuracy of approximately 150 meters, ”says Marina Brozovic, a NASA scientist.

“This campaign not only helped us rule out any risk of impact, it prepared us for a wonderful scientific opportunity.“, adds Brozovic. The opportunity will take place on April 13, 2029, when the asteroid passes within 20,000 miles of the Earth’s surface.

TOpophis will be visible that day from Asia and much of Africa, Oceania and Europe (though not from Spain) without the aid of a telescope. It will be an “unprecedented” opportunity to see this “relic of the solar system” up close., now listed by NASA as a “scientific curiosity” and not as a danger to Earth.