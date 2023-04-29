After leaving the public lost in a sea of ​​uncertainties, one of the most beloved characters of the long-running manga returns to the story of One pieces. It is neither more nor less than the Emperor of Flames and “brother by oath” of the protagonist Monkey D. Luffy. I know.

The four commanders of the Revolutionary Army in the Kamabakka Kingdom are upset because someone has returned. Sabo, who was not in the Kingdom of Lulucia when it was destroyed but on a nearby ship recruiting new members.

Sabo enters the boardroom accompanied by Dragon and Ivanov and says, “I’ll tell you the truth about what happened at Mary Geoise.”

Without a doubt, exciting things are coming for this manga that, despite being one of the longest, continues to give people something to talk about.

Via: nintenderos

Editor’s note: How nice that the fans of one piece receive this good news, especially after the courage they had to do with the live-action adaptation.