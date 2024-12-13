One of the most beautiful trips is made by train, it costs less than 20 euros and is very close to Spain

With the Christmas holidays just around the corner, we start making plans to get out of the routine a little and traveling is a good way to reset ourselves. It doesn’t always take a lot of time or big budgets to organize a getaway in conditions that help us regain strength and return home with our batteries recharged.

Alternative Portugal: six destinations for a cheap getaway that are neither Porto nor Lisbon

The destination is not always the most important thing either, there are times when the journey is everything. The plan that we are going to propose to you is within that group of trips in which the experience of the road is what makes the difference and makes it something special. We are going to prepare a light suitcase but with everything essential and above all, we are eager to enjoy the trip whether we have decided to go out alone or in company.

For this trip we will not need to save throughout the year. To buy the train ticket Douro Line We will need a little less than 15 euros. So money is not an excuse. It is a perfect option for a weekend getaway, and even for a day trip if you live in the north of Spain or are visiting the area.

Traveling by train is an experience in itself with all the flavor of romanticism from another era. Without rushing and without any worries other than enjoying the landscapes through the windows of our car as we advance parallel to the banks of the Duero.

If you are also a history lover, all the more reason you will enjoy its trains. The oldest is the Douro historic traina 1925 steam locomotive with five wooden cars, but most of the trains are from between 1940 and 1970. The line opened in 1875 and its tracks have never been deserted since.





The entire journey can be done in four hours. The last station is in Pocinho, about 50 kilometers from Spain, although until 1988 it did have a stop in Barca de Alba, from where it could continue to Salamanca.

The Linha do Douro crosses the Alto Douro wine region, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO; a picturesque route and one of the most beautiful in Europe. Here You can check the updated schedules.

One line, many options

We can start our route in Porto and the last stop is in Pocinho. The train also runs through around twenty cities and towns such as Pala, Mosteirô, Aregos, Mirão, Ermida, Porto de Rei, Barqueiros, Rede, Caldas de Moledo, Godim, Régua, Covelinhas, Ferrão, Pinhão, Tua, Alegria, Ferradosa, Vargelas , Vesúvio and Freixo de Numão.

The route along the river begins in Pala, and from Regua to Pocinho the most beautiful landscapes dotted by the meandering Douro River are concentrated. From the moving train we will leave behind the vineyard terraces that cover the Portuguese hills of this area and its typical towns.

The advantage of taking the train that makes stops is that it gives us the possibility of getting off and leaving the stations we choose to visit their towns, get to know their culture a little better and enjoy the rich Portuguese cuisine.

Day trips

To make the most of our trip, we can take the train that leaves Sao Bento at 9:20 in the morning and goes directly to Pocinho, without making any more stops. It arrives at our destination at 12:38 p.m. and departure can be scheduled at 1:08 p.m. or 5:45 p.m. Pocinho is a small town and can be visited in about 45 minutes.

Another possibility is to go by train to Pinhao and take the ferry to Tua Riverthis cruise runs along the most beautiful stretch of the river, but you have to get up early because the boats leave from the beach around 10:30 a.m., and if you don’t arrive you have to wait until noon, between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The crossing lasts about two hours and can be done in a rabelo boat (a typical boat).

Pinhao is one of the most popular destinations in the area for sightseeing and touring the region’s vineyards. In addition, from this town you can take a very popular hiking route that runs 7 kilometers uphill until you reach Casal de Loivos. From its viewpoint we can enjoy spectacular views.

From Pinhao, you can also visit the Douro Museum in Peso da Régua. You can take a direct train at 9:20 am. Pinhao can be visited in a couple of hours. From there we will take a train to Régua, where we will find the museum and we will be able to learn a little better about the traditions and history of the region. It is highly recommended. The last stop on this line is Pocinho, the heart of the vineyard region of Northern Portugal.

Discover Porto

Of course, the capital of northern Portugal is worth a proper visit. Although it is a small city, the list of places to visit is extensive. Some of the places that we cannot miss are the Sao Bento station, Bolhao Market, the old town, the City Park, the Lello Bookstore, or Rua Galería de París or Miguel Bombarda. A minimum of two days is not bad to leave Porto with the duties of a good tourist more than done.

Seven plans to discover the most beautiful new towns in Spain, according to an experienced traveler



For lovers of good wine, it will be a must to enjoy a few glasses of their best wines, which we can accompany with a delicious cod in its different preparations.