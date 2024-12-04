One of the most beautiful towns in Spain, perfect for a December getaway, is in Segovia and an hour and a half from Madrid

The month of December is one of the most anticipated by all types of travelers. From plane flights to distant countries, to car or train trips to nearby towns, Spain has several unique enclaves perfect for planning a trip during the last month of the year in which to enjoy a short getaway.

A getaway to La Vera: from town to town through a region full of history and nature

Thus, the center of the peninsula is home to some of the most special places and municipalities in the entire territory, both for its rich history and for the monuments that are still preserved there. Getting to know them in more depth and discovering all their characteristics is essential to prepare a last-minute trip before the end of the year.

In the autonomous community of Castilla y León, a small town stands out for being present on the list of the Most Beautiful Towns in Spain and for having been listed as the best town to visit during the month of December, according to National Geographic magazine. In this way, the municipality of Pedraza, in the province of Segovia and just an hour and a half from Madrid, is presented as a great alternative to discover its enormous walls and constructions of medieval origin.

The medieval history of Pedraza

Despite the signs of prehistoric populations and the certainty of Roman occupation of the enclave, it was not until the Middle Ages when the town began to gain notoriety. Thus, since the mid-14th century, the municipality of Pedraza was a lordly domain—more specifically of the House of Velasco—for decades.

As a result of this possession of land, both ranchers and merchants came to the town in search of enriching themselves with trade and marketing, turning it into a prosperous territory over the years. Among the most prominent businesses were the Segovian workshops or Castilian wool, which even supplied renowned cities such as Bruges and Florence.

However, the livestock crisis hit the entire plateau during the 18th century, so the enclave declined as a trading town. So much so that Pedraza suffered a process of depopulation during the beginning of the 20th century, where its houses were abandoned or sold at a low price. Years later, the situation was taken advantage of to acquire and restore the buildings, once again driving the growth of the town to the present day.





What to see in Pedraza

The municipality of Pedraza has several historical monuments of medieval origin in a great state of conservation. One of the most striking is the door of the town, which stands out for being the only entry and exit point of the town. Its origins date back to the 11th century, although it was rebuilt several decades later, under the lordship of Íñigo Fernández de Velasco.

The gates of the building are made of black poplar wood, and in times past they were closed at night to prevent the entry or exit of anyone unless it was an emergency. If so, the jailer guarding the access was responsible for opening the door and letting in whoever needed it.

Another of the most striking points of the enclave is the Pedraza castle, a fortress built in the 13th century that was rebuilt some time later in the 15th century. In the same way as with the rest of the enclave, the construction belonged entirely to the Fernández de Velasco family, dukes of Frías and constables of Castile.





Several events took place there, such as when two sons of King Francis I of France were imprisoned in the castle. Currently the construction serves as a public exhibition, since it was acquired by the painter Ignacio Zuloaga in 1926, who restored it and installed his workshop there.

In the same way, one of the most iconic buildings in the town is its prison. Located in what was once a watchtower, it served as both a refuge for the jailer and to arrest common criminals, usually thieves. Even so, the Pedraza prison had two levels of dungeons, so the most dangerous criminals were assigned to a lower basement where they suffered harsher conditions.

Nowadays, it is possible to see what their cells were like or the stocks and shackles that were used, since the space has been rehabilitated as a museum. The guided tour, which lasts 30 minutes and costs 4 euros, allows you to see what a period prison was like and see the facilities that are still preserved in perfect condition..





In the same way, Pedraza not only has civil and military monuments, but also several buildings of a religious nature. Some of the most notable are:

The church of San Juan Bautista, Romanesque style although remodeled with baroque details

Hermitage of Nuestra Señora del Carrascal, a small Romanesque construction dedicated to the town’s patron saint

The church of Santa María, in ruins due to the passage of time

Other wonders of Pedraza

The municipality of Pedraza, with a marked medieval history, maintains some notable customs and festivities, such as the night of the candles, in which the town turns off all its public lighting and the town is illuminated thanks to the light of countless candles and candelabras.

From Mombeltrán to Candeleda passing through Hoyos del Espino: the most charming towns in the Sierra de Gredos



On the other hand, the town also stands out for its typical Segovian gastronomy, offering dishes as representative of Castilian-Leonese cuisine as roast lamb, La Granja bean or roast suckling pig. In addition, the villa has been home to the filming of several audiovisual products, such as the television series 30 coins (2020), Isabel the Catholic (2012) or Red Eagle (2009).