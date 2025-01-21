Cantabria is a jewel of northern Spain that captures the hearts of those who visit it for its spectacular natural landscapesfor its rich history and culturefor its delicious gastronomy and the large number of charming towns.

One of them, without a doubt, is Pots. Located in the heart of the region of Liébanathis town shines for its medieval charm and its spectacular natural environment. Recognized as one of the most beautiful towns in SpainPotes combines history, nature and gastronomy that seduces anyone. This corner of northern Spain offers a unique experience, where its bridges, towers, and cobblestone streets They are intertwined with centuries-old traditions and unforgettable flavors.

A medieval town with history

Infantado Tower in Potes. Getty Images

Located at the confluence of the Deva and Quiviesa riversPotes is known as the town of the bridges and towers. Among its architectural jewels are: the San Cayetano Bridge and the Prison Bridgewhich connect the banks of the old town.





They also stand out the Infantado Tower and the Tower House of Orejón de la Lamaboth from the 15th century. This old town, declared a Historic-Artistic Site in 1983, invites you to stroll through its cobblestone streets, where the emblazoned mansions evoke a past full of nobility and medieval struggles.

Nature and adventure in Liébana

Picos de Europa of Cantabria.

Surrounded by the imposing Peaks of EuropePotes is a paradise for nature lovers. From hiking trails even sports like climbing, paragliding or ski touringthe options are endless. One of the most popular excursions is the climb to Fuente Dé cable carwhich offers impressive views of the Cantabrian valleys. In addition, Potes stands out as a starting point to discover the most picturesque corners of the Liébana region.





The spectacular Fuente Dé cable car. Josep Sala Francas

Two of the best stews in Spain

One of the greatest attractions of Potes is its gastronomy, and two of its most emblematic dishes are cooked: the lebaniego and the montañés. Although both are strong and perfect for combating the cold of the region, they have characteristics that differentiate them.





Lebaniego stew

Lebaniego stew. LUNAMARINA / iStock

Lebaniego stew is a traditional recipe from the region, whose star ingredient is Potes chickpeassmall and tender. It is served in three parts: the broth with noodles, the chickpeas and the meats (which include cured meat, chorizo ​​and bacon). A special addition are the “balls”a type of croquette made with bread crumbs and bacon, which adds a unique touch to the broth.

mountain stew

Mountain stew. chekyfoto / iStock

For its part, the mountain stew is made with white beans and is served as a single dish. Cabbage, chorizo, pig’s ear and the ribs are the protagonists of this dish that represents the culinary essence of Cantabria.

Both dishes share ingredients such as garlic and chorizobut their preparation and presentation make them unique.

Culture and traditions

Potes also stands out for its rich cultural heritage. The Torre del Infantado houses exhibitionsincluding one dedicated to facsimiles of the Blessed of Liébanaa masterpiece of medieval illumination. Furthermore, Potes pays tribute to art with the work of the landscaper Carlos de Haeswhose paintings capture the majesty of the Picos de Europa.

Among its festivities, the celebrations of the Holy Cross, on September 14, and the patron saint festivities in honor of Saint Vincent Martyr, on January 22.

Very pretty towns near Potes

In addition to Potes, Cantabria offers other charming towns nearby:

Balconies with flowers in Bárcena Mayor. Getty Images

Bárcena Mayor: Being one of the oldest towns in Cantabria, it is located in the heart of the Saja-Besaya Natural Park. It maintains its traditional mountain architecture, with stone houses and slate roofs. It is a perfect place to enjoy nature and go hiking in the area.

Santillana del Mar: Recognized as one of the most beautiful towns in Spain, it preserves an impeccable old town with cobblestone streets and homes with traditional Cantabrian architecture. Its monuments stand out, such as the Collegiate Church of Santa Juliana.

Quotation marks: This picturesque coastal town is distinguished by its modernist architecture, with buildings designed by the Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí, such as the Capricho de Gaudí and the Sobrellano Palace. In addition, it has a beautiful beach and a very cozy atmosphere.

