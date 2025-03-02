A vigilant castle on top, two rivers that intertwine at their feet by reinforcing its character of impregnable strength and A framework of cobbled streets They treasure centuries of history are the letter of presentation of one of the most beautiful peoples in Spain.

Puebla de Sanabria retains intact its medieval air and shortly their houses will decorate their facades with bright colors

Puebla de Sanabria retains intact its medieval air, like SI would have stopped between its walls. Therefore, it is always a pleasure to get lost among their houses of stones that will shortly fill their facades of the bright colors of the flowers that decorate their balconies. The advantage of the small dimensions of Puebla de Sanabria is that you can enjoy each street and every small detail.

Single Castle

Benavente’s counts castle. Getty images

It doesn’t matter how many times you get lost in the streets of this beautiful town, you will always end up in the Plaza its Castle, one of the most prominent monuments. Here it is essential to stop and admire the views, both those of the environment and those of the streets that you leave back to the highest part.

From the outside, it is striking of the good state of conservation of the castle and that is that we are facing one of the best preserved in all of Zamora, An essential visit to know the history of Puebla de Sanabria from the heights.

The Castle of the Counts of Benavente, erected in the fifteenth century, is the defensive jewel of Puebla de Sanabria. Its imposing structure, with Thick Siller walls and a tribute tower That stands on the people, responds to a clear function: control the strategic step between Galicia, León and Portugal.

Throughout the centuries it has been strength, noble residence and military barracks. Today, restored and adapted, houses the interpretation center of fortifications, the Municipal Library and an exhibition hall. From their battlements the views cover the medieval hamlet and the spectacular natural environment that surrounds it.





Change of scenario

Sunset at Lake Sanabria (Zamora). Getty Images/Istockphoto

A few kilometers from Puebla de Sanabria, history gives way to nature in its purest form. Lake Sanabria, the largest glacier origin of the Iberian Peninsula, is a show that changes with each station, but in all it has something unique to offer. Formed thousands of years ago for the progress and setback of glaciers, Its surroundings is today a protected natural park, where oak and meadows forests extend to the banks of crystalline waters.

Sanabria’s is the largest glacier origin of the Iberian Peninsula

Here the options adapt to all tastes. From Relax looking at the landscape sitting on the shore until you launch into the water to enjoy with the many aquatic activities offered. If time still does not accompany, Numerous hiking trails depart from Lake Lake that go through spectacular landscapes.





Quiet shelter

Aerial view of Puebla de Sanabria and its surroundings. Getty Images/Istockphoto

At a time when disconnection, calm and silence are a luxury, Puebla de Sanabria and its spectacular environment offer just that: A shelter where nature remains intact and history is breathed in every corner. Its low population density, with wide almost depopulated territories, makes it one of the quietest places in Europe, Where it is easy to lose the notion of time between dream landscapes, walks without haste and sunsets reflected in the lake.

