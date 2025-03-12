Rome is one of the favorite destinations Of the tourists of Spain to make a getaway, and that is that the capital of Italy is one of the most fascinating cities on the entire planet. In addition, in the ‘eternal city’ there are Hundreds of hotels To choose where to spend, although most choose to stay near monuments As emblematic as the Colosseum, the Basilica of San Pedro or La Fontana Di Trevi, among many others.

The impressive Hotel NH Collection Roma Fori Imperial Not only is it near one of the most amazing points of the city, but two: this spectacular accommodation is right next to an enclave as fascinating as the Roman forum, But it also has only a few meters the Pantagruélico Monument to Vittorio Emmanuelle II, which makes one of the most fascinating options to spend the night in Rome.

The hotel with one of the best views in Rome

View from the NH Collection Roma Fori Imperiali hotel Hotel NH Collection Roma Fori Imperiali

The NH Collection Roma Fori Imperiali is located in the heart of Rome, at the foot of the Roman forum complex, right next to the imposing Trajano forum. This incredible five -star accommodation It has up to 42 rooms in which guests can enjoy all kinds of luxuries, although the crown jewel is located on the highest floor: Its magnificent roof It is one of the most sublime throughout Rome.

From the seventh plant of this Boutique hotel they have “One of the best panoramic views of the city”, as stated on its website, and that is that the terrace of its rooftop cocktail bar provides A shocking stamp As soon as unforgettable: in it you can glimpse the magnificent Trajano forum and the colossal monument to Vittorio Emanuelle II. In addition, accommodation has a restaurant in which the most exquisite Italian cuisine can be tasted.

Hotel room NH Collection Roma Fori Imperiali Hotel NH Collection Roma Fori Imperiali

Being in a central location, the NH Collection Roma Fori Imperial is a ‘basis’ ideal to explore The city, since the main places of interest are at a very short distance. In this way, guests can not only enjoy an impeccable stay, but will also be one step away from greatest wonders of the planet.





Of course, this sublime hotel is not suitable for all pockets, since one night for two people can reach 670 euros (And that only in the ‘most basic’ room), but of course it is one of the better accommodations from all over Rome, And that opened its doors in 2019, a little more than a five years ago.

