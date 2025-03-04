Spain has one huge hotel offer, And there are almost 15,000 accommodations distributed throughout the country. Some of them are quite austere, while others can be considered The most incredible throughout Europe (even the world). On the other hand, others combine luxury with a sublime location, as is the case with Hotel Boltaña Monastery, located in the Oscense Pyrenees and that is also in a historic building, which makes it even more special.

This spectacular hotel is in a 16th -century monastery, And if the accommodation itself was not extraordinary, it is nestled in a natural environment as spectacular as the Pyrenees. In fact, the Boltaña town It is also one of the most beautiful towns of the entire Sobrarbe region, So staying in the old convent is a magnificent option for all who want to do a rural tourism getaway and enjoy a real back of peace.

The impressive hotel monastery of Boltaña

Boltaña Monastery Hotel room, in Huesca Hotel Monasterio de Boltaña, in Huesca

This hotel “At the foot of the Ordesa and Monte Lost National Park,” as read on your website, It has 136 rooms (40 of them are villas) full with great detail for guests to have an exceptional stay. With some impressive views to the Pyrenees and the ARA river, Those who stay in this authentic rural paradise will be able to enjoy magnificent places and the so sought after tranquility.

The hotel is an impressive historical building with almost half a millennium of history: THE OLD MONASTERIO DEL CARMEN It has been rehabilitated so that those who visit Boltaña and the Sobrarbe region can stay in a unique place. In addition, it has An outer pool Ideal to take a dip in summer, as well as a magnificent restaurant and a gym. The crown jewel is undoubtedly Your incredible spa: It has a fascinating thermal circuit and with numerous facial and bodily treatments for customers to relax completely.

Boltaña Monastery Hotel Spa in Huesca Hotel Monasterio de Boltaña, in Huesca

If not enough with the amazing accommodation facilities, among which are also a Chapel with capacity for 200 people, Several rooms and a workshop specialized in bicycles, at the Monastery Hotel in Boltañ rafting and horseback riding Until excursions to PIAU-ENEGY Ski Station.





Another great option is to explore the magnificent Boltaña town, which has a precious architectural heritage, as its Castillo or the Collegiate of San Pedro, One of the largest temples in the region. If you want to spend the night in this sensational hotel, you can reserve a night from 130 euros for two people.

