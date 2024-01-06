'Single Leveling' It is one of the most anticipated animes for 2024, so all fans of the story are eager to see the premiere of its first chapter. This series is an adaptation of the eponymous manwha written by Chugongconsidered the most read in history, and tells us the story of Sung Jinwoowho died after being brutally murdered by monsters in a dungeon and who returned with the System, a program that only he can see, to raise his level in all aspects and become much stronger.

If you want to know more about the premiere of this anime, we invite you to read this note, as we will tell you the details that every fan should know so as not to miss anything about this adaptation, which has great expectations from the thousands of followers of the original work.

When does the 'Solo Leveling' anime premiere?

Chapter 1 of 'Single Leveling'anime produced by the studio A-1 Pictures and which is under the direction of Shunsuke Nakashige, will premiere on Saturday, January 6, 2024. In this way, the anime is launched worldwide almost a month after seeing the light in Japan, a country where the series can be seen from December 10, 2023.

Likewise, the anime will broadcast a new chapter every Saturday at the same time, so you must be aware of all the details that we will offer you here so that you do not miss a single episode.

What time does chapter 1 of 'Solo Leveling' come out?

'Single Leveling' will premiere its first episode at 9:30 am (Pacific time). Below we will show you the respective launch times in each Latin American country, as well as in Spain:

Mexico, Guatemala: 11.30am

11.30am Colombia, Ecuador, Peru: 12.30 pm

12.30 pm Venezuela, Bolivia: 1.30 pm

1.30 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay: 2.30 pm

2.30 pm Spain: 6.30 pm

How many chapters does 'Solo Leveling' have?

The first season of 'Single Leveling' It will last 25 chapters, which will be divided into two parts; However, it is unknown how many episodes each part will have and whether they will be broadcast separately.

Where to watch 'Solo Leveling' ONLINE?

the anime of 'Single Leveling' can be seen exclusively through the platform Crunchyroll, a streaming service that took over the rights to broadcast the series outside of Asia. To see the long-awaited adaptation you just have to go to its official website and choose one of the plans it has for you.

The first season of 'Solo Leveling' will have a total of 25 chapters, which will be divided into two parts. Photo: Crunchyroll See also "AFHS": Diego's lies in danger! Pierre threatens with evidence of his infidelity

However, if you want to view the content legally and for free, you can access the trial period offered by the site, which is 14 days.

How to watch 'Solo Leveling' ONLINE and for FREE?

For now, the only way to see the first chapter of 'Single Leveling' It's through Crunchyroll; However, if you want to watch the series for free and online, you will have to wait a while after its official premiere, since, only in that way, you will be able to enjoy the anime on pages such as AnimeFLV, Anime Fenix, AnimeID, among others. It is important to note that these pages are dedicated to the unauthorized distribution of audiovisual content, so you must enter them at your own risk.