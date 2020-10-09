In the Australian state of New South Wales, professional surfer Matt Wilkinson encountered a blunt shark, considered one of the most aggressive shark species. The drone footage was posted on 9 News.

The incident took place on Wednesday 7 October. Wilkinson, 32, was surfing when a two and a half meter long predator swam up to him. “I heard a small splash of water beneath me,” he recalls. “The thought of a shark flashed through my mind, but I quickly convinced myself that everything was fine.”

Beach rescuers captured on a drone camera a blunt shark swimming just a few centimeters from Wilkinson. With the help of a drone, the surfer was warned of a dangerous predator and urged him to return to the beach as soon as possible.

“I got to the shore with mixed feelings; there the rescuers showed me the tape, and I realized how close I was to her, without even knowing it. It looked like she was about to attack my leg, but then changed her mind, – he said. “It blows away when you see something so big floating towards you and, being five centimeters away, changes its mind about eating you.”

Blunt sharks extremely aggressive and dangerous to humans. They live in the tropics and subtropics, can swim in fresh waters and look for prey in coastal zones.

Earlier it was reported that in the coastal waters of the Australian state of Queensland, a blunt shark hunted 18-year-old fisherman Lachlan Pye. The footage captured with the GoPro camera shows how the young man begins to intensely fight off the predator with his feet.