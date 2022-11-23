Deputy Mayor of Moscow Rakov announced the opening of the renovated center of public services Ivanovskoye

In Moscow, after a major overhaul, the regional center of public services Ivanovskoye was opened. Now it has become even more convenient for Muscovites. Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development, spoke about this.

“It has become more spacious and brighter due to a competent approach to the organization of space, the ratio of corporate colors in the interior and furniture. Here, visitors can comfortably arrange public services and use useful services,” the Vice Mayor noted.

In addition, according to Rakova, the number of computers has tripled in the renovated center of public services, an office for registering marriages in a non-ceremonial atmosphere has appeared, and a mini-cafeteria has also been opened. Now six computers are available to MFC visitors. Also in the office you can take a photo for documents, make a copy and pay state fees.

In addition to standard services, Ivanovskoye Center has a book exchange area. In it, anyone can leave their book and take the one they like, as well as get acquainted with the poster of city events.

Ivanovskoye Public Services Center is open daily from 8:00 to 20:00.

Rakova added that in 2022, 12 public service centers were opened in Moscow. These were moving to other premises, and the creation of new offices. Until the end of December, the Moscow authorities plan to open another renovated office – in Pechatniki.