One of the members of Pereira who was champion, suspended for doping

Sports Pereira
Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante / Time
Sports Pereira
The player is no longer part of the squad and acts abroad.
OF
A player who was part of the champion team of Deportivo Pereira in the second half of 2022 was sanctioned for doping by the Colombian Football Federation.
This is Jherson Mosquera, who was a starter on the team led by Alejandro Restrepo and who, once the tournament ended, went to play for Newell’s Old Boys.
The Argentine media Rosario 3 and Olé confirmed the news. “Bad news for Newell’s. The soccer player Jherson Mosquera was sanctioned by the Colombian Football Federation, for a positive doping that was detected when he was playing in his country. He will not be able to officially compete for four months, that is, he will no longer play in Leprosy for the remainder of this year, ”the first of them published.
According to Olé, Mosquera was sanctioned for “improper use of protein supplements.”
👎🇨🇴⚫️🔴 Newell’s Colombian winger Jherson Mosquera was suspended for four months for doping. Tough loss for Gabriel Heinze’s starting scheme. https://t.co/up0eDfhQqG
— Diario Ole (@DiarioOle) August 23, 2023
His current club, which bought him the sports rights for 1.2 million dollars, will not terminate the Colombian player’s contract and he will not receive sanctions either. He will be able to continue training with the professional team.
Mosquera made his debut with Pereira in B in 2018 and played 118 games in all official competitions with the club. In Argentina he had played 11 games.
SPORTS
OF
