Thursday, August 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

One of the members of Pereira who was champion, suspended for doping

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 24, 2023
in Sports
0
One of the members of Pereira who was champion, suspended for doping

Close


Close

Deportivo Pereira Champion

Sports Pereira

Photo:

Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante / Time

Sports Pereira

The player is no longer part of the squad and acts abroad.

A player who was part of the champion team of Deportivo Pereira in the second half of 2022 was sanctioned for doping by the Colombian Football Federation.

See also  Copa Libertadores: Nacional, Pereira and DIM already have rivals

This is Jherson Mosquera, who was a starter on the team led by Alejandro Restrepo and who, once the tournament ended, went to play for Newell’s Old Boys.

The Argentine media Rosario 3 and Olé confirmed the news. “Bad news for Newell’s. The soccer player Jherson Mosquera was sanctioned by the Colombian Football Federation, for a positive doping that was detected when he was playing in his country. He will not be able to officially compete for four months, that is, he will no longer play in Leprosy for the remainder of this year, ”the first of them published.
According to Olé, Mosquera was sanctioned for “improper use of protein supplements.”

His current club, which bought him the sports rights for 1.2 million dollars, will not terminate the Colombian player’s contract and he will not receive sanctions either. He will be able to continue training with the professional team.

Mosquera made his debut with Pereira in B in 2018 and played 118 games in all official competitions with the club. In Argentina he had played 11 games.

See also  Pereira: see the key play of his historic classification, what a bad charge!

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#members #Pereira #champion #suspended #doping

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Corazón Serrano, Marisol and Caribeños de Guadalupe sing in honor of Santa Rosa: where and when?

Corazón Serrano, Marisol and Caribeños de Guadalupe sing in honor of Santa Rosa: where and when?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result