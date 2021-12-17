The pale-coloured, thread-like worm of a thousand men, its length reaches 95 mm, its width is about 0.95 mm, and it has a conical head, a mouth in the form of a beak and large antennas. Scientists believe that it may be one of the sources of sensory input because it has no eyes.

“Previously, there was no known millipede with a thousand men, although the name millipede literally means a thousand men,” said Paul Marek, entomologist at Virginia Tech, lead author of the study, which was published in Scientific Reports.

The worm was called Emilipis Persephone, which means “a thousand true feet”, and Persephone is after the queen of the underworld in ancient Greek mythology.

A number of them were found 60 meters underground. Females had more legs than males.

Until now, the animal known to have the largest number of legs was a millipede found in California, with 750 men.

The millipede usually has between one hundred and two hundred men.

“Wonderful Creation”

“In my opinion, it’s an amazing animal…a marvel of creation,” said study co-author Bruno Pozzato, an Australian biologist.

“It is the longest not yet found among millipedes, the first land-dwelling animals. This species in particular has been able to adapt to living tens of meters deep in the soil…in an arid and harsh environment,” he added.

The new species lives in complete darkness in a habitat rich in iron and volcanic rocks. Because they do not have eyes, they use other senses such as touch and smell to learn about their environment. It belongs to a family of fungi-eating worms, so researchers believe this is their main food.

The researchers found the worm Emilipis persephone in Western Australia, in an area where miners mined gold and other minerals, including lithium and vanadium.

Millipedes first appeared more than 400 million years ago, and are slow-moving arthropods associated with insects and crustaceans.

Currently, 13,000 species are known, living in all types of environments and feeding on decomposing plants and fungi.

It plays an important role in the ecosystem by breaking down the material it feeds on and releasing its component parts such as carbon, nitrogen and simple sugars.

“These nutrients can then be used by future generations,” said study lead author Marek.