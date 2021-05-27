While the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the organizing committee of Tokyo 2020 remain firm with the idea of ​​holding the Olympic Games on the stipulated dates, in Japan The doubts on the feasibility of carrying them forward amid the coronavirus pandemic they grow every day.

The last to speak out against the appointment was the newspaper Asahi Shimbun, one of the main newspapers in the country and official partner of the Games, which in its editorial this Wednesday called on the Japanese government to cancel the event because it represents a “threat to public health”.

“We do not think it makes sense to celebrate the Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer,” wrote the newspaper’s editorial board, the second most read in Japan. “We ask the prime minister Yoshihide suga to calmly and objectively evaluate the situation and decide to cancel the event this summer, “scheduled from July 23 to August 8.

Asahi, the first sponsor Tokyo 2020 that openly asks that the Games do not take place, accused Suga, the organizers and the IOC for wanting to hold the Games “against the will of the public.”

In recent months, the demonstrations of people calling for the cancellation of the Games have increased in Japan. Photo EUTERS / Naoki Ogura

“Distrust and opposition towards the national government, the Tokyo government and Olympic officials they are generalized, since they have not tried to solve people’s doubts and concerns. Saying that they are going to celebrate without showing any clear motive for it revealed once again the hypocritical image of the IOC “, it was affirmed in the text.

And he added that this outlet – usually critical of the conservative Liberal Democratic Party, currently in power – cannot accept “The bet” which means the holding of the Games in the context of the health crisis that Japan and the world are going through.

The Japanese country is living a new outbreak of Covid-19 and the cases have been increasing for months. Tokyo and eight other prefectures – some of which will host competitions during the Olympic event – are in a state of emergency which will run until May 31. Although sources close to the government assured in the last hours that the possibility of extending it even until June 20 is being analyzed.

The Japanese country is experiencing a new Covid-19 outbreak and Tokyo and eight other prefectures are in a state of emergency. AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko

“We are far from a situation where everyone can be sure that they will be ‘safe and secure’. Unfortunately, that is the reality, “the editorial added.

Asahi’s criticisms are not the first to be heard in Japan. Earlier this month Hiroshi mikitani, CEO of Rakuten, one of the most important and influential technology companies in the country, stated in an interview with CNN that it would be a “suicide mission” for the country to host the Games, adding that “the risk is too great.”

Meanwhile, Toyota, one of the main sponsors of the event, assured that it was worried about negative image that the Games are generating in the people and the public frustration directed towards the athletes in recent months.

The latest polls carried out by the local news agency Kyodo and the television network TBS show that around the 80 percent of Japanese oppose for the Games to take place. In the first polls conducted in December, that figure was 63 percent.

Seiko Hashimoto, president of the organizing committee, highlighted the effectiveness of the prevention protocols. Photo Nicolas Datiche / AP

Most of the people consulted assured that they fear that the arrival of foreign leaders and officials, journalists, athletes, coaches and support staff, ended up turning Tokyo 2020 in a super source of contagion. And that the event facilitates the spread of new strains and increases the number of cases and deaths.

Meanwhile, both the IOC and the organizing committee go ahead with the preparations for the Games.

A little less than two months before the opening ceremony, Seiko Hashimoto, head of Tokyo 2020, highlighted the effectiveness of the protocol to prevent contagion that will be put into practice during the event and that was tested in recent months in a series of test events.

As Hashimoto explained in a conference held this Wednesday, those events participated more than a thousand of athletes and representatives of foreign committees and only one positive case was detected, which was registered in one of those people when it arrived in Japan.

In recent months, several test events were held in Japan to test prevention measures. Photo EFE / EPA / JIJI PRESS JAPAN

“This shows the effectiveness of our anti-contagion guidelines,” said the chairman of the Tokyo 2020 committee.

However, he admitted that they know the growing concern in Japanese society around the appointment, so the organization decided “minimize the number of foreign participants at the Games, actively monitor their movements during their stay in Japan and ensure that the event will not put further pressure on the Japanese health system. ”

Toshiro muto, Executive Director of Tokyo, pointed out in this regard that the number of participants who will arrive from abroad it will be reduced of the 180,000 initially planned about 78,000. The decrease will mainly affect representatives of committees and federations, journalists and others involved.

