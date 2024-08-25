Endocrinologist Soldatenkova called alcohol a trigger for dementia in the elderly

Endocrinologist Anna Soldatenkova called alcohol one of the provocateurs of the development of senile dementia. In a commentary to Izvestia, the doctor explainedthat doses of alcoholic beverages that may not cause devastating harm to health in youth are dangerous for older people.

The doctor warned that drinking alcohol in old age provokes deterioration of thought processes, memory, concentration and significantly increases the risk of dementia. Also, she continued, strong drinks worsen the course of chronic diseases – diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases.

All this happens because with age, the body stops processing alcohol quickly and efficiently. Therefore, alcohol stays in the body longer, negatively affecting it.

