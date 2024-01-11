One of the main creators of the Sputnik-V vaccine, Boris Naroditsky, has died

One of the main creators of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik-V, deputy director for scientific work at the Ivanovsky Institute of Virology, Boris Naroditsky, has died. About it stated RTVI Chief Researcher at the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Anatoly Altstein.

The scientist was 82 years old. Altstein did not disclose the exact reason for the incident. Narodnitsky in Russia was called by his colleagues and students the “founding father” of the human adenovirus vector platform, on the basis of which the Sputnik-V vaccine was created.

In December 2023, it was reported that the Sputnik Light vaccine with an updated composition was registered. The improved drug was developed on instructions from the Ministry of Health at the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. The drug has passed all the necessary clinical trials.