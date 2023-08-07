A new study revealed one of the main causes of kidney stone disease, which millions of people around the world suffer from.

The study found that cutting down on drinks and foods high in added sugar can help prevent kidney stones.

The more added sugar you eat and drink, the greater your risk of developing kidney stones, according to new findings published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition and reported by webmd.com.

People in the study who ate the most amount of added sugar had a 39% to 88% higher incidence of kidney stones than people who ate the least amount of added sugar.

Kidney stones are made up of minerals and salts, and they can affect any part of the urinary tract, from the kidneys where they originate to the bladder. Stones usually form when urine becomes concentrated and minerals crystallize and then stick together.

Chinese researchers linked the risk of kidney stones and added sugar after analyzing data from 2007 to 2018 for 28,303 people in the United States aged 20 and over, of whom 10% developed kidney stones. The average age of the subjects in the study was 48, and 48% were male. The data came from the Centers for Disease Control’s National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

As part of the survey, subjects provided information about their diets over a 24-hour period over two periods. The researchers then estimated how much added sugar each participant got based on the estimated amounts of added sugars they ate or drank. The added sugars included in the study were brown sugar, cane syrup, corn syrup, corn syrup solids, dextrose, fructose, fruit syrup, molasses, pancake syrup, raw sugar, corn syrup, and white sugar. The sugars naturally found in milk and fruit are not considered added sugars.

On average, people ate 272 calories from added sugar. The U.S. Dietary Guidelines suggest that no more than 10% of your total daily calories come from added sugar, which equals about 200 calories in a typical 2,000-calorie-per-day diet.

The American Heart Association suggests less, not more, than 100 calories per day for women and 150 calories per day for men. In general, added sugar has been linked to many health problems, including heart disease.

The 25% of people who ate the least amount of added sugar and who had the lowest rate of kidney stone development ate, on average, 58 calories from sugar, while the 25% of people in the study who ate the most sugar had the highest rate of kidney stone development. The kidneys consumed an average of 542 calories from added sugar. One can of some types of soda contains about 176 calories from added sugar, while a pint of some types of ice cream contains more than 300 calories.

Of the 25% of people in the study who ate the least amount of added sugar, 9.6% had kidney stones during the 11-year study period. This compares to the 25% of people in the study who ate the most added sugar, 11.7% of whom had kidney stones. The increased prevalence of kidney stones translates to a 39% increased risk, the researchers said.

“Our study is the first to report an association between added sugar consumption and kidney stones,” researcher Shan Yin of the Affiliated Hospital of Northern Sichuan Medical College in Nanchong, China, adds in a press release. “This suggests that reducing added sugar intake may help prevent stone formation.” kidneys.”