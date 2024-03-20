Indian company Reliance Industries will refuse to purchase and transport Russian oil

The Indian company Reliance Industries, which owns the world's largest oil refining complex, will refuse to purchase and transport Russian oil by Sovcomflot tankers, which were previously subject to US sanctions.

This could affect the import of Russian oil into India and generally reduce sales markets abroad.

Reliance demands Russian sellers not to transport oil using sanctioned tankers

Reportedthat Reliance Industries demanded that new shipments of Urals export grade oil not be delivered by tankers operated by Sovcomflot, which were subject to sanctions. In addition, other Indian refiners are planning to stop using Sovcomflot vessels, sources in the Indian government and in the oil refining sector said.

Buyers in India, seeking to avoid a negative reaction from Washington, are said to be “extremely cautious” due to increased scrutiny of Russian oil deals by banks and US authorities. Refineries want to prevent transactions with entities that are directly or indirectly sanctioned.

Photo: Vitaly Timkiv / RIA Novosti

“We prefer that refineries do not transport oil on sanctioned vessels due to our political and commercial interests, as well as US sanctions,” explained one Indian government source. He added that the authorities will decide whether Sovcomflot ships or other companies subject to sanctions will enter Indian ports.

Due to the reduction in the number of ships that can transport oil, freight costs will increase. In this regard, Russian oil exports to India may decline and the number of sales markets may be reduced. It was reported at the end of February that new sanctions could reduce Russian oil supplies to India, which has become the largest buyer of raw materials over the past year.

At the same time, Sovcomflot continues to actively offer its vessels for transporting oil, but traders are afraid to fix them, since buyers and even ports may refuse to accept fuel, said one of the traders on the Russian oil market, adding that there are now more and more Sovcomflot vessels heading to China.

The US imposed sanctions on Sovcomflot in February

At the end of February, Sovcomflot, the largest domestic shipping company, and 14 of its oil tankers were subject to blocking sanctions by the United States. The Russian company was added to the SDN (Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List) sanctions list, meaning that sanctions against it have been tightened.

Being included in this sanctions list means an automatic ban for American individuals and legal entities to do business with such companies.

The restrictions included the Sovcomflot-affiliated tankers Anatoly Kolodkin and Sakhalin Island (both flying the flag of Panama), as well as Georgy Maslov, Krymsk, Liteiny Prospekt, Nevsky Prospekt, NS Antarctic, NS Bravo, NS Burgas, NS Captain, NS Columbus, NS Consul, NS Creation, NS Lion (all under the Gabonese flag). All of them are engaged in transporting Russian oil.