One of the longest-serving TBS’s in the Netherlands is free. His lawyer Tjalling van der Goot reports this. The now 61-year-old man was convicted of attempted rape in 1979.

In March 1979, the Nijmegen resident was sentenced to six months in prison and TBS with compulsory treatment. He had tried to rape a woman in Leeuwarden. The man was still a minor at the time and appeared to suffer from various disorders.

On average, a TBS treatment takes about eight years before someone can safely return to society, but roughly a quarter of the convicts are still not done with it after fifteen years. In a small number of cases TBS detainees are never released.

For years, the man did not cooperate well with the treatments. Over time, the man ended up in the long-stay department, where things normally start to look rather hopeless. There was little confidence that the man would ever be able to return to society. It was precisely on the long stay – where he ended up in 2015 – that the man turned the switch when the prospect of leave came into view. After 44 years of treatment in various clinics, it was still possible to bring the TBS to an end. The man has been treated. There is no danger of recurrence.

The man had not been in a clinic for about two years now: the last one he was in was the Pompekliniek in Nijmegen. But the Nijmegen resident was still under supervision and lived on his own under certain conditions. The return to society is obviously difficult. A job will no longer be possible, the man does voluntary work.

‘Many would think: Never mind’

During the last session in the Leeuwarden court (where whether or not to extend the TBS was discussed), the public prosecutor spoke of ‘a special moment’. “I think that many people would think after such a long-term TBS measure: ‘It’s okay, never mind’. Not you, you chose to face your problems. I would also like to congratulate your supervisors. They haven’t given up either.”

According to lawyer Van der Goot, the man insisted that the judge would put an end to his TBS, that it would not just be a decision of the public prosecutor.

The verdict praised the man’s stamina: ‘The convict has shown that he was able to successfully complete the posting through his stamina’.

