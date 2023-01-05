Karim Younis, this Thursday in the city of Ara, shortly after being released from prison. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press)

Karim Younis, one of the longest uninterrupted Palestinian prisoners in an Israeli prison, was released early Thursday morning after serving a 40-year sentence. The release, at 66, of the man known as “the dean of prisoners” comes a few days after the most right-wing government in its history took office in Israel, which has promised to toughen measures against Palestinian inmates. Some of its ministers have proposed actions such as the withdrawal of citizenship or even capital punishment in the most serious cases.

Originally from Ara, a predominantly Palestinian town in northern Israel, Younis was arrested in 1983 along with two relatives and charged with the kidnapping and murder three years earlier of an Israeli soldier on the occupied Golan Heights. The Palestinian was initially sentenced to death, but his sentence was later reduced to life imprisonment and finally set at 40 years. According to the Commission for the Affairs of Palestinian Detainees and Ex-Detainees, Younis has been the Palestinian prisoner who has spent the longest time in Israeli jails, followed by his cousin.

Younis explained to the Qatari chain Al Jazeera, after leaving prison, that Israeli prison service agents came to his cell this morning to tell him that he was going to be released. Several Palestinian and Israeli media have reported that the procedure was carried out at dawn to avoid celebrations around the jail north of Tel Aviv where he has served his sentence. And with this same intention, the Palestinian has been released at the bus station in a nearby town.

The Palestinian has been received after a few hours in his hometown by relatives and numerous supporters, and videos broadcast on the networks show him arriving between cheers and songs on the shoulders of another man and wrapped in the emblematic black and white kufiya. In other images he appears waving the Palestinian flag. The Palestinian president, Mahmud Abbas, and the prime minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh, have celebrated his release in two statements collected by the official WAFA news agency.

“I have offered 40 years of my life as a sacrifice for my people, and all the prisoners have the strength and dedication to offer that, for the freedom of their people,” Younis said in one of his first statements to the media, according to WAFA has reported. Younis has also addressed words to the Palestinians who remain behind bars: “I came out of prison and left my heart behind, with my fellow captives, who carry their bodies on their backs, and walk with death walking with them.”

Commitment to the struggle of the Palestinian people

During his time in prison, Younis graduated in Political Science and Middle Eastern History, wrote two books, and remained highly committed to the struggle of the Palestinian people and to the cause of his imprisoned compatriots. He is also remembered for having participated in many of the actions carried out by this group, including hunger strikes, the last of which, lasting 42 days, was in 2017. Palestinian media have also highlighted how Younis saw life pass behind bars, period during which his father died first, in 2013, and then his mother, six months ago. In both cases he was not allowed to attend his funeral. In 2017, Abbas appointed Younis to the Central Committee of the Fatah formation.

Younis was expected to be released a decade ago under a deal brokered by then-US Secretary of State John Kerry that included the phased release of Palestinian prisoners who had been held in Israel for long periods. However, most of those released by the Israeli authorities were Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and Gaza, while most Palestinians from Israel and occupied East Jerusalem, such as Younis, were never released. as Palestinian media have recalled.

“These moments are indescribable, and my feelings have calcified, to the point that I don’t feel what I feel. I am unable to express my feelings; It is the first time I see space, and I see the world in it changing. I went out to a different world from the world I left ”, Younis has expressed after his release.

His release from prison comes a few days after the formation of the most right-leaning government that Israel has ever known, and which has promised to adopt even tougher measures than the current ones against Palestinian prisoners in the country. Currently, some 4,700 Palestinians remain in Israeli prisons, including 150 minors and more than 800 without charge or trial, according to a count by the Palestinian Prisoners Society.

The new Interior Minister, the ultra-Orthodox Aryeh Deri, raised this Tuesday the possibility that Younis’s Israeli citizenship will be withdrawn, alleging that he uses it to harm the country. Along these lines, a group of Parliament deputies who were elected in the legislative elections held last November is also finalizing a bill that contemplates being able to annul the citizenship of convicted terrorists.

The Minister of National Security, the ultra Itmar Ben Gvir, who supervises the Police and who last Tuesday sparked controversy and multiple international condemnations for walking through the sensitive Esplanade of the Mosques of Jerusalem, has even proposed that the death penalty be applied to Palestinians found guilty of killing Israelis.

