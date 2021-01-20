The devastating news was reported on television: one of the longest-lived identical twins and popular of Great Britain and the world died of coronavirus at the age of 96.

Doris Hobday, sister of Lil, lost her battle against Covid-19, against which her twin has also been fighting, just a few days before the vaccine was given.

Those in charge of delivering the sad news were the presenters of Good Morning Britain (GMB), Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan.

Doris and Lil Hobday, 96, showed their cheekiness and humor on British television. Photo: Birmingham Mail

It happens that the twins were invited from GMB and This Morning and became a hit with fans with their repeat appearances and cheeky attitudes, reflects Mirror.

Just a few weeks ago it was confirmed that the twins had contracted coronavirus. After a fight of several days, now her twin sister Lil is the one who continues to fight and you are already aware of the death of your sister.

According to hosts Piers and Susanna, they had found out earlier in the week but chose to save the news and reveal it days later.

You are the same! Always together, Doris and Lil Hobday. Photo: Birmingham Mail

The old woman died on Tuesday, January 5 and will be buried next to her husband, whom he lost 11 years ago. His funeral will take place next month.

“Both were determined to live to be 100, they had so much to live for,” began the statement issued by the family on the program.

“It is so cruel that Covid has detained Doris like this. Our thoughts go out to all the families who have experienced a loss and we urge people to take this seriously,” he continued.

Doris and Lil Hobday in a picture from decades ago. Photo: Birmingham Mail

Never again inopportune, Doris was only weeks away from being safe as your notification to get vaccinated came two days after your death.

“If they offer you the vaccine, take it, do not refuse it. Doris did not have this option,” they pleaded with deep pain.

Pain on television

Piers excitedly opened the show saying: “Two of our favorite guests on this show, Doris and Lil, contracted coronavirus a week ago.”

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid emotionally shared the devastating news. Capture Good Morning Britain

And he continued: “Very sadly, Doris has lost her life. Lil is still with us fighting hard. He is aware of what happened to his beloved twin, but it is a very sad day for his family, for Lil and for us here. “

“They brought a ray of sunshine into our lives with his contagious humor. They were a wonderful duo and they were inseparable sisters for 96 years, “reflects the British media.

Susanna and Piers expressed their best wishes to Lil, who created a fund page to raise money for a charity close to her twin’s heart.