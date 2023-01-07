In the battles near the city of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Ukrainian neo-Nazi Alexander Polishchuk was killed. This was announced on January 7 by the adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Vitaly Kiselev in his Telegram channel.

“It is reported that in Artemivsk, our troops liquidated one of the leaders of the Ukrainian national battalion “Svoboda”, a native of Beda Church, Alexander Polishchuk, with the call sign “Alpinist”, ”the report says.

Journalist Natalya Poznyak added on her social networks that 45-year-old Polishchuk was liquidated on December 23. According to her, the neo-Nazi participated in the battles for Lisichansk, Seversk, Severodonetsk and Zaitsevo.

At the end of November, the Ukrainian neo-Nazi Dmitry “Sunset” Sidorko was also destroyed in the battles near Artemivsk.

On December 29, Aleksey Arestovich, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said that Ukrainian militants were suffering serious losses in the areas of Artemovsk and Soledar in the DPR.

At the end of November, Izvestia’s military commander Denis Kulaga visited the artillery defensive line of Russian troops in the Artyomovsk direction. He noted that the military carry out their tasks, despite the weather, mud and washed out roads.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

