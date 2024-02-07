The Palestinian group Kataib Hezbollah announced the death of one of its leaders. The publication reported this Arab Sahafahh on Wednesday, February 7th.

“Iraq. The Popular Mobilization Forces announce the assassination of leader Abu Baqir Al-Saadi in an air strike,” the publication said.

As specified in Reuters with reference to American security forces, the car explosion occurred as a result of a drone attack

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed responsibility for the attack on social network X (formerly Twitter) the same day.

“On February 7, <...> CENTCOM forces carried out a unilateral strike in Iraq in response to attacks on American troops, as a result of which the Kataib Hezbollah commander responsible for direct planning and participation in attacks on American troops in Iraq was killed,” they wrote in the press. -departmental service.

CENTCOM representatives also mentioned that no civilian casualties were recorded. According to preliminary data, there was no associated material damage.

Earlier, on February 6, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that the United States does not intend to stop attacks in the Middle East and will continue to respond to the death of its military. According to him, it is important for Washington to convey the position of the White House to the pro-Iranian groups involved in attacks on American military bases.

On January 28, American troops at a base in Jordan were attacked by a drone. According to the Pentagon, three soldiers were killed and over 25 were injured as a result of the attack. Washington blamed Iran, among others, for what happened. CNN noted that this is the first time since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict that American troops have died from “enemy fire.”

US President Joe Biden in his the statement named the culprits attacks on Iran-backed groups operating in Iraq and Syria. He indicated that they would be held accountable for the attack.

On February 2, at least 11 targets of pro-Iranian forces were bombed. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed strikes against targets in Iraq and Syria.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said on January 29 that the United States will not tolerate attacks on American military bases in the Middle East and will take all necessary actions to protect them. The Washington Post reported that the Shiite resistance in Iraq, including Kataib Hezbollah and Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, took responsibility for the attack on a US military base in northern Jordan.

During a UN Security Council meeting on this topic on February 5, Russia's permanent representative to the organization, Vasily Nebenzya, said that US strikes on Iraq and Syria are designed to further inflame the conflict in the Middle East and could become a threat to international peace.

Attacks on American bases in the Middle East have become more frequent amid the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, in which the United States supported Israel.