RaiNews24: one of the mafia leaders Matteo Messina Denaro died in the hospital

One of the leaders of the Sicilian mafia Cosa Nostra, Matteo Messina Denaro, died in the hospital. About it reports TV channel RaiNews24.

The 62-year-old Italian mafioso, who was arrested in January 2023 and placed in a maximum security prison, was being treated for colon cancer and had been in a coma since Friday 22 September. It is noted that Denaro will be buried in his small homeland, in the city of Castelvetrano in Sicily.

Messina Denaro was the most wanted Italian criminal before his capture. Even before his arrest, he was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of prosecutors Falcone and Borsellino in 1992. He was also found guilty of 12 other deaths, including the murder of a defector’s son, whose body was dissolved in acid after being strangled. Denaro’s arrest marked the end of the Cosa Nostra era, according to Italian authorities.

