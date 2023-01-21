One of the leaders of the Islamic State was detained in the Turkish city of Gaziantep

In the Turkish city of Gaziantep, one of the leaders of the “Islamic state” was detained (ISIS, a terrorist organization banned in Russia), informs agency Anadolu.

“Detained earlier by groups of the anti-terrorist department of H.A. identified as “Commander of Raqqa’s Security Service” and “Governor of Nineveh” under the terrorist organization DEASH approx. “Tapes.ru”),” writes the publication.

It is noted that after all the necessary procedures, the detainee was taken to the court, which decided to take him into custody.

Earlier it became known that Turkish law enforcement officers detained a foreigner who planned attacks in places popular with tourists in Istanbul. The man is believed to be involved in IS activities.