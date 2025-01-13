Carlos Clara, a well-known Real Madrid fan, takes on the crime for which he was accused after hitting a white fan and causing serious bruises three years ago.

Carlos Claraleader of the La Clásica supporters club and one of the visible heads of the Santiago Bernabéu cheering stands, with whom Real Madrid negotiates the administration of the platform, has been convicted of a crime of assault and battery.

According to ‘Relevo’, in a trial held this Monday in the capital, the Madrid radical recognized the facts for which he was accused, so the judge handed down the sentence without needing to hear the statements of the complainants.

The judged attack took place on September 12, 2021 at the Bernabéu mediations. In the preview of a match between Madrid and Celta, Carlos Claraattacked a white fan and caused serious bruises. The prosecutor’s request for a sentence was one and a half years in prison, but the judge ordered him to pay compensation, a fine and costs.

Antiviolencewhich has already requested information from the club about its relationship with the historic ultra, could request a sanction to prohibit it from accessing any sports venue. It is also up to Madrid to make a move, which despite planning his expulsion from the Bernabéu for months, has still not taken any action against the radical fan, who was already arrested last derby in a confrontation with Ultras Sur.