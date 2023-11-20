Good news for motorists who do not want to pay less to drive from Zuid-Beveland to Zeeuws-Vlaanderen and bad news for fans of Dutch toll roads. From 2025, the Netherlands will have one toll road poorer. Fortunately for the die-hards, three toll roads remain: the Kilt tunnel near Dordrecht, the toll bridge in Nieuwerbrug and the upcoming Blankenburg tunnel near Maassluis.

Motorists will soon no longer have to pay when they use the Western Scheldt tunnel. Next year you will still pay 5 euros for a car, 7.50 euros for a car with a trailer, 18.20 euros for a bus and motorcyclists pay 2.50 euros. The government will pay 140 million euros to compensate for the lost income. After that, the toll would be abolished anyway because we would then start charging.

Transport companies must continue to pay for the time being

Freight traffic continues to pay, because there is currently no money to cover that income. The government and the province will make efforts ‘in the near future’ to also allow trucks to drive through the tunnel for free. The Western Scheldt Tunnel was opened in 2003 and is the only connection between the islands. For that they had to use the pound.

Minister Harbers of Infrastructure and Water Management is very happy for the users of the Western Scheldt tunnel: ‘This is a long-cherished wish of the people of Zeeland and it is great that we can now make that wish come true, in good cooperation with the province of Zeeland.’ According to the government, a toll-free Western Scheldt tunnel contributes to the quality of life and economy in the province.