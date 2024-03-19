Following the recent controversy over the retouched image of the Princess of Wales with her children, a photograph of Elizabeth II surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at Balmoral has resurfaced. A spokesman for the Getty Images agency said that when the image was released in April last year by Kesington Palace, it was reviewed and an “editor's note” was included with it to specify that it had been “digitally enhanced in the fountain”.

The photograph was distributed on April 21, 2023 to mark the late queen's 97th birthday. It was supposedly taken by the Princess of Wales in the summer of 2022 and six imperfections have been highlighted that once again show manipulation.

Today would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth's 97th birthday. This photograph – showing her with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren – was taken at Balmoral last summer. 📸The Princess pic.twitter.com/1FOU4Ne5DX — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 21, 2023

Specifically, the edition can be seen in the print on Elizabeth II's skirt, a dark shadow behind Prince Louis and another behind the collar of the Prince's shirt. Additionally, a repetition technique appears to have been used in Mia Tindall's hair.

Precisely, the retouched image published by Kate Middleton this March 10 for Mother's Day was the trigger for this discovery. After the events, CNN announced that it was reviewing all photographs provided by Kensington Palace and Agence France-Presse disqualified Kensington Palace as a “reliable source.” The Princess admitted her mistake and explained that “like any amateur photographer” she usually “experiments with editing.”