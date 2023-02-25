By the time the Dodge retires in 2017, the Viper has long since ceased to be the torture instrument it was in the 1990s. This fifth generation Viper actually has traction control and nice things like air conditioning. In addition, Dodge suddenly became concerned with issues such as drag coefficients and torsional stiffness.

But even all modern additions cannot save the model and eventually Dodge stops the Viper altogether. Perhaps such a V10 model is no longer quite up to date. Still regret never buying one? A rare Dodge Viper ACR VoooDoo ll Edition is going under the hammer. Moreover, it is one of the last Vipers ever built.

The ACR (American Club Racing) is the sportiest version. The 8.4-liter aluminum V10 produces 654 hp and 813 Nm. Bilstein handles the suspension and the tires come from Kumho. A limited-slip differential maximizes mechanical grip and intricate vents in the wheel arches, a splitter, diffuser and Gurney flap help maximize downforce.

Dodge Viper ACR VoooDoo II Edition

Dodge calls the latest version the “Dodge Viper ACR VoooDoo ll Edition” (yes, that third “o” was written on purpose). Nice and crazy, and that’s what we sometimes miss these days. Cars that scream their target in image and sound. Possibly also in scent if you are just a little too enthusiastic with your right foot. If you go far enough, you can even taste the smoke.

The special Viper can be yours

At auction house RM Sotheby’s this Dodge Viper ACR goes up for auction. It is the 29th of the 31 built. It has just driven less than 3,000 kilometers. The auctioneer expects the special Viper to fetch between $275,000 and $325,000. That is approximately between 250,000 euros and 306,000 euros.