Home World

From: Julia Hanigk

Press Split

An enormous diamond has been found in the Karowe mine in Botswana. The gemstone could shake up the rankings of the largest diamonds in the world.

Botswana – Not only every geologist probably dreams of such a find, but everyone else does too: a diamond. After all, the sparkling stones are not only rare, but also extremely valuable. Researchers recently discovered a rare diamond that indicates a hidden water world within the earth. The country that produces the most diamonds is Russia, followed by Botswana and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

One of the world’s largest rough diamonds found in Botswana

Botswana, a landlocked country in southern Africa, is one of the world’s leading diamond producers. A rough diamond weighing 1174.76 carats was discovered there in mid-2021. The finder is the Canadian company Lucara Diamond Corp in one of its mines, the Karowe mine. This was previously considered the third largest diamond in the world, but could now slip further down the rankings.

A large rough diamond lies in a hand. The enormous rough diamond was found in a mine in Botswana. The Canadian mining company Lucara Diamond Corp, in whose north-eastern Karowe mine the gemstone was discovered, stated its weight as 2,492 carats. © Lucara/dpa

Previous find surpassed once again? Gigantic rough diamond “of high quality” also amazes President

The same company found a diamond the size of an avocado in the same mine to the northeast. It is one of the largest diamonds in the world. The weight of the rough diamond was estimated at 2492 carats. However, the company is still keeping quiet about the quality and value of the diamond. Nevertheless, Lucara CEO William Lamb characterized the find as “one of the largest rough diamonds ever dug up” and emphasized that it was “of high quality”. At auctions, special diamonds always fetch dizzyingly high amounts of money.

The President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, has also been able to hold the stone in his hands and examine it more closely. In press photos, he can be seen with a magnifying glass and special glasses, examining the stone closely – literally.

Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi holds the massive rough diamond. © Uncredited/AP/dpa

The largest documented diamond to date was found in 1905 in the South African Cullinan near the capital Pretoria. The stone, weighing 3106 carats, was split and has been part of the British Crown Jewels ever since. A record diamond was also found in Russia in September 2023. (jh/dpa)