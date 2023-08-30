FT: Major Indian companies urge G20 countries to support green energy

Fourteen large Indian companies have asked the leaders of the G20 to think about the environment. Representatives of one of the world’s largest polluters called on developed countries to stop using fossil fuels, support environmentally friendly transport and green energy, informs Financial Times (FT).

G20 leaders should meet in New Delhi, led by the President of India, to discuss climate change, renewable energy targets and phasing out fossil fuels. Indian business officials, led by industrial conglomerate and steelmaker JSW Group and chemical industry giant Godrej, are calling for “ambitious and expanded cooperation on climate change” as the effects of its change “have become inexorable and evident.”

“The right policy signals from the G20 can spur more investment and enable companies around the world to go all-in on climate change in support of more robust, equitable and resilient economies, promoting prosperity, creating decent jobs and protecting both public health and environment,” the authors of the letter say.

Analysts at the American oil company Exxon Mobil have warned that the world will not be able to cut greenhouse gas emissions fast enough to limit the rate of global warming to two degrees Celsius by 2050. To limit the increase in average temperatures within two degrees Celsius, a level of 11 billion tons is needed, while under the optimistic scenario, countries can count on volumes of 25 billion tons.

Earlier, American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bill Gates said that an underestimated factor influencing climate change is livestock and fertilizers used in agriculture. Gates says most people are still unaware of the role of agriculture in global warming, especially methane emissions from animals.