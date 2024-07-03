The Spanish police dismantled one of the largest criminal organizations, In terms of the number of victims affected, who are dedicated in Spain to sexual exploitation of women of Latin American origin, operation that resulted in the arrest of twenty-five people.

Only during the months that the investigation lasted more than 500 women, Mostly Colombians, they were allegedly exploited in the city of Malaga (southern Spain), according to the police.

The working conditions imposed by the criminal organization were abusive and put the women’s health at serious risk. They were forced to work 24 hours a day, seven days a week even if they had their period, They could not choose or reject any client or service and had to do so without using a condom.which caused several women to contract sexually transmitted diseases.

Hundreds of women were exploited. Photo:iStock

In addition, and to exercise greater control over them, they were permanently monitored through cameras installed in the flats, which they could only leave for two hours a day with prior authorisation from the caretakers.

There is Eleven victims freed Of the twenty-five people arrested, eight have already been sent to prison. The agents closed down the four brothels in the network and carried out house searches in which they intervened 145,338 euros in cash and 1.2 kilos of cocaine.

The investigation began with three complaints to the Spanish police channels against Human Trafficking for Sexual Exploitation to facilitate citizen collaboration and anonymous and confidential reporting of this type of crime.

With the promise of working in aesthetic clinics

The women were looking for a source of income. Photo:iStock

The network, which was perfectly structured and had a large number of members, attracted a significant part of the victims in their countries of origin, mainly Colombia.

Women, in a situation of great economic precariousness, They were tricked into traveling to Spain in many cases with a fake job offer in a beauty center that the organization owned in this country.

However, once in Spanish territory, they were informed of the debt they had contracted with the exploiters for the management and expenses of the trip, and they warned the victims that They had to pay off the amount by engaging in prostitution, although they continued to increase the debt through unjustified sanctions and fines.

The network, which is estimated to have had an annual profit of over one and a half million euros, was also dedicated to distribute narcotic substances in the apartments they controlled and forced women to consume them and encourage their use among clients in order to make the services last longer and thus generate greater profits, which in some cases also resulted in injuries to the victims.

EFE