The doors of auction house Sotheby’s in London will be open for a month from Friday for one of the largest auctions ever with items from Freddie Mercury. More than 1,400 pieces from the home of the late Queen singer are on display at the gallery in London through September 5. The showpiece is his beloved piano on which Mercury composed some of his greatest hits.

#largest #auctions #featuring #Freddie #Mercury #items #opens