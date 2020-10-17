On the night of October 17, the Armenian Armed Forces carried out a rocket attack on the second largest Azerbaijani city of Ganja. how reported The General Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan, the rockets hit residential areas, resulting in the death of 12 and injury of another 40 local residents.

The list of the dead is still being specified.

Clearing rubble

Innocent civilians in the second biggest city of Azerbaijan are under the indiscriminate and targeted missile attack of Armenia. Unscrupulous calls for humanitarian ceasefire should see these war crimes of #Armenia… According to initial info more than 20 houses destroyed. pic.twitter.com/fznh82kqur – Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) October 16, 2020

Civilian infrastructure and vehicles were also damaged.

According to the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, Armenia carried out rocket attacks on two Azerbaijani cities – Ganja and Mingechevir, but the military managed to intercept the missiles towards the last city.

In its turn. Armenian Defense Ministry Speaker Shushan Stepanyan stated that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces conducted rocket attacks on the Nagorno-Karabakh cities of Stepanakert and Shusha.

Note that Russia refused to defend Armenia from Azerbaijan, and Ukrainians refused to defend their own politicians called for a "crusade" against Azerbaijan.

