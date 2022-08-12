In the last 5 years, the BALANCE OF EXPENDITURE of the “La Liga” teams is: – 610 M. euros

In those same 5 years, the teams of “La Premier” accumulated an expense of: – 3,968 M. euros

It’s a FUCKING SHAME pic.twitter.com/gFi1ExOrWM

– Mister Seitan (@CuentaMister) July 23, 2022