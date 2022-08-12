There are still several weeks to go on the transfer market, but the trend that can be seen is that the clubs will not make a large outlay. LaLiga kicks off today and so far, clubs have only spent just over €411m in total, far less than the Premier League, which is already over €1.4bn.
But the fact is that if it weren’t for FC Barcelona, which has made a large investment (waiting for it to register the signings), the amount would be even smaller. The Catalans have spent this market just over 150 million euros, which shows that the economic capacity of LaLiga is very low, and that greatly affects the sporting level.
For now, the good tactical level of the Spanish teams, as well as the good work in the academies, is what keeps Spanish football in the elite, since the income received by LaLiga clubs is increasingly low and little by little little they are seeing surpassed not only by the Premier League, which at the investment level is placing light years away, but also the Bundesliga and Serie A are receiving more and more investments and sponsorships.
LaLiga must take measures to promote entertainment and strengthen the brand to make it more attractive to the world, otherwise it will be less and less attractive. There are several options, such as making a fairer distribution of television income, but it should not be the only one. The Spanish football organizations must carry out measures that help make any match attractive, not just Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona, in addition to helping the great historical teams that are in the hands of owners who are ruining them, to return them to the place where they deserve, which would make LaLiga more competitive.
The season is presented with many unknowns, since FC Barcelona has made a very large investment to be able to present a competitive squad, but if it goes wrong it can end up completely ruined. For its part, Atlético de Madrid also presented large economic losses at the end of last season, and this causes it to stagnate.
A priori, Real Madrid is still the favourite, since it maintains the champion block and has made some good reinforcements, and we will have to see the level of teams like Sevilla, Betis, Villarreal, Valencia and Real Sociedad, since they are the ones that raise the average level of the competition, but due to the little expense, it seems that we will not see big changes compared to last year.
