One of the jurors of the millionaire trial against Greenpeace worked for a company linked to the plaintiff

It looks like the script return of a Thriller Judicial of Hollywood, but it is not: one of the jurors chosen to decide on the multimillionaire demand that threatens to strangle the Greenpeace organization in the US has worked for a company with interest in the energy pipeline that demands the NGO.

Trump, Petrodollars and the pipeline that threatens to sink Greenpeace and climatic activists

The relationship jumped after the process of selecting jurors and with the trial – which takes place in the state of North Dakota – underway. In fact, according to the American independent journalist Allen Brown, it occurred when the interested party saw during the testimony of a witness mentioned to the MPLX company: “I think my hours are sometimes charged to MPLX”, Said the jury, according to the Freelance.

In this process it is elucidated if Greenpeace must pay up to 300 million dollars that Energy transfers for protests against the Dakota Access Pipess pipeline (DAP) carried out in 2016 and 2017. The company wants the NGO to be responsible civil for everything that, he says, happened there, although Greenpeace was not the one that summoned the concentrations, but that he supported them publicly.

Thus, the jury, then, has provided services to MPLX that, according to the corporation itself, “maintains a 9.19% indirect interest in a Joint Venture that possesses and operates ”the pipeline that starred in the protests that the energy has persecuted the NGO in the courts until it will sit on the bench with this demand that serves as a warning for climatic protests in general.

The network of companies, interests and participations behind this project makes it easy to lose the trace of who is who. He has also made, finally, it was blurred to know whether or not the jury could know his relationship with the case. This MPLX is a kind of marathon petroleum subsidiary that, in turn, is part of the other partner of another Joint Venture (called Maren) that bought in 2016 for 2 billion dollars 36% of interest in the so -called Bakken Pipeline Project which includes two different pipelines: the Energy Transfer Crude Oil (ETCO) and the now famous Dakota Access Ppeline (DAP), that of Greenpeace’s protests.

The skein has a final cape to throw in the Annual 2023 report by Marathon Petroleum which described that the pipeline project, “in which MPLX has a minority interest, has been subject and can be in the future, of litigation.”

It also admits that report that MPLX – the company related to the jury – has entered into a contingency contribution agreement with the other colleagues of Joint Venture For pipeline projects that undertakes money to “satisfy” debt contracted for “construction” of the infrastructure. It would also have to pay the proportion that “of the accrued interests” and “the costs to remedy deficiencies to restart the operations of the pipeline” if the pumping of crude oil by the environmental evaluation still pending.

The environmental lawyer Scott Wilson Badenoch – on the way to Dakota del Norte – explains to Eldiario.es that “of course it is not how jury should seem, that they have to be impartial and formed by equal.”

However, that jury continues to exercise, according to those who have been able to enter the view room. The judge maintained, according to these same sources, a conversation – in the presence of the lawyers of the case – with the jury to see if he could continue in his position and, after those words, the jury continued with the same composition.

North Dakota is a state whose economy depends largely on fossil fuels. A federal judge rejected in 2019 the case presented by Energy Transfer against Greenpeace, based on the law against criminal organizations, but state justice has gone forward with the process.

“Retroactive challenge” without effect on decisions

Greenpeace tried to change the headquarters of the trial because “a jury chosen among the members of a community affected by the facts that Energy Transfer tries to blame the organization should not load with this responsibility,” explained Greenpeace’s main lawyer, Daniel Simmons. Environmentalists actually fear that these jurors are oil proindustry or are related to it. The change of headquarters was denied.

The group of lawyers who are monitoring the trial has explained Tuesday that the Supreme Court of North Dakota has denied paths so that the trial against Greenpeace was retransmit streaming “By transparency.” One of the requests was from this same group and the other of the New York Timeshe Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal.

A millionaire demand in the US threatens to give a mortal blow to Greenpeace and climatic protests



However, the “most shocking,” says this group, is that after the rejection of the court, this same instance has “retroactively challenged” one of the five magistrates who made the decision. Apparently, as the jurists describe, this judge had challenged himself in the case of Energy transfer against Greenpeace to take him in the room. The fact of “recursing him, but leaving the intact decision seems to defy not only legal logic but common sense,” the lawyers finish off.