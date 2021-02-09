Pablo Bertuzzi, one of the judges who sought to displace the ruling party, decided to participate in the open competition to designate the definitive holder of the position he currently occupies andn the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber. After a huge controversy, and although in 2018 it had confirmed his transfer to that court, the Supreme Court of Justice ordered that Bertuzzi and his colleague Leopoldo Bruglia remain there temporarily.

Despite the fact that he continues to claim before the international authorities for his ratification in the Chamber permanently, Bertuzzi decided to participate in the open competition for his replacement, and also He challenged one of the members of the jury that will evaluate the exams, noting that he is being denounced together with current government officials.

In a race to substantially reduce the usual times (it takes three and a half years to fill a position), the Council of the Magistracy seeks to cover two key positions in the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber, where the former lawyer of Cristina Kirchner and Oscar Parrilli will also go , Roberto Boico, after President Alberto Fernández signed the corresponding decree last week.

The Chambers of the Chamber are auditors of the rulings and decisions that the investigating judges adopt in the investigations. They are on many occasions -in case of confirmation of the prosecutions- the prior instance to raise the cases to oral trial. In Comodoro Py there are only two positions filled with regular magistrates, one in each of the two chambers, which should have three members. Kirchnerism, they understand in Courts, seeks appoint there “judges related to the Government, that is why they rush the procedures”, judicial sources indicated to Clarion.

After the swift displacement voted in the Council, then in the Senate and signed by the president in record time, on November 9 the chambermaids Leopoldo Bruglia and Pablo Bertuzzi returned to Comodoro Py. Twenty days later, the Council of the Magistracy opened contest 461/2020 to fill its two vacancies in Room I of the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber.

For the contest, the Magistrate Jury will be Mirta Sotelo, the Legal Jury Javier De Luca – prosecutor before the Cassation and prominent member of the group K Justicia Legítima-, the Adolfo Ziulu Constitutional Jury, and the Laura Aguzin General Competition Jury.

Last Friday, according to the documentation you accessed Clarion, Judge Bertuzzi decided to register for the contest and thus try to remain in the position to which he was transferred in 2018 during the government of Mauricio Macri, and that it had a resolution of the Supreme Court endorsing the implemented mechanism.

In the note addressed to the president of the Council’s Selection Committee, Graciela Camaño, Bertuzzi clarified that his claim before the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) continues.

“The reservation that I make is appropriate as a consequence of the petition and request for precautionary measure that I made before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), in which I denounced that the procedures that concluded with the beginning of the process of the contest referred to here, violate the guarantees of judicial stability and independence that protect me in my condition of judge of Chamber I of the National Chamber of Federal Criminal and Correctional Appeals, since they expressly injure and aggravate the human rights established in the aforementioned conventional provisions, “the note maintains.

The complaint before the IACHR included the endorsement of international organizations of lawyers, that were also presented to the international organization in support of Bruglia and Bertuzzi’s claim: that the contest of the Council of the Magistracy is suspended until they are issued on the claim in the Inter-American Court.

In addition to registering for the contest, the chambermaid challenged one of the members of the jury. In the letter, also addressed to Graciela Camaño, Bertuzzi pointed out that Javier De Luca, is included in an investigation along with Carlos Zannini, Juan Martín Mena, Horacio Pietragalla Corti, Felix Crous, Guillermo Nissen, “all of whom hold different positions as public officials of the national public administration and the Public Prosecutor’s Office.”

The investigation is aimed at determining “the existence of an illicit association destined to commit different criminal, planned and coordinated maneuvers, with probable distribution of roles through the specific intervention of public officials in the exercise of their functions, and aimed at deploy possible cover-up actions to the detriment of certain court cases in which particularly serious and institutional events related to alleged acts of administrative corruption or alleged money laundering arising from such activity are investigated or will be investigated “.

The proposal is related to the Government’s decision to withdraw as a complainant in the corruption files in which Cristina Kirchner and former members of her Cabinet are denounced. The cause seeks to determine if there was any “benefit of the subjects investigated there; being that in any of these causes the current vice president of the Nation would be passively legitimized.” For this reason, Bertuzzi asked that De Luca not participate in the court that will evaluate the exams.

