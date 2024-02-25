Rogov announced fierce fighting in the center of Rabotino, Zaporozhye region

Chairman of the public movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov said that in the center of the village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region there are active battles. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to resist, actively using drones, but the initiative lies with the Russian military.

Rabotino became one of the hottest spots on the Zaporozhye front line. Now there are fierce battles there, including for the center of the village. The initiative is in the hands of Russian fighters, plus there is support from artillery and front-line aviation Vladimir Rogov Chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia”

Rogov added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are actively resisting and using many drones. Artillery duels continue.

The official noted that if the Ukrainian military retreats from Rabotino, the Rabotino salient will be eliminated. Thus, all the achievements of the summer counteroffensive in the Zaporozhye region will be neutralized.

On February 19, Rogov reported that the Russian army in the Rabotino area was taking several strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces per day and gradually leveling the Rabotino ledge.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to keep Rabotino at any cost

Rogov said that the Ukrainian military is trying to hold Rabotino at any cost. The heaviest battles are taking place in the Orekhovsky sector; the Ukrainian Armed Forces are transferring new reserves there.

The initiative is in the hands of the Russian military, but the enemy is defending himself with all his might. The Zelensky regime is throwing new forces at Rabotino in order to hold at all costs this destroyed village, which has become a symbol of all the achievements of their vaunted counter-offensive since last summer in the Zaporozhye region Vladimir Rogov Chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia”

On February 20, a Zaporozhye official said that intense fighting was taking place near Verbovoy and Rabotino. According to him, the Russian Armed Forces were pushing back the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of ​​populated areas. The Ukrainian army suffered losses in equipment and personnel, he emphasized.

Rogov also noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are transferring equipment and military personnel as reinforcements to this area. He called this evidence that Ukrainian troops are preparing for active hostilities.

Military correspondents spoke about the battles in the center of Rabotino

Military correspondent Evgeniy Lisitsyn in Telegram-channel confirmed that the Rabotino center came under the control of the Russian military.

The Rabotino center came under the control of the Russian Armed Forces. We are waiting for good news from this site Evgeny Lisitsyn military correspondent

As clarified Telegram– channel “Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring”, the fighters managed to gain a foothold in their positions. Units of the Southern Military District began the assault operation in the early morning of February 24.

Armored groups entered the center of Rabotino and began to storm the local community center and school, which became the main fortified points of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Russian Ministry of Defense in a report on February 24 reported that a complex defeat had been caused to two Ukrainian brigades in the Zaporozhye direction.

As a result of coordinated actions of units of the Dnepr group of troops in cooperation with artillery, a complex fire defeat was inflicted on units of the 65th and 118th mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Rabotino and Verbovoye, Zaporozhye region Russian Ministry of Defense

The department added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 35 military personnel, eight vehicles, and an American-made M777 artillery system, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, and a D-30 howitzer were also hit.

Earlier, military expert Captain First Rank Reserve Vasily Dandykin assessed the situation in the Zaporozhye direction as difficult, but drew attention to the advance of the Russian army in this area of ​​the special military operation.