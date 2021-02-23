The case of Daphne Caruana Galizia, the Maltese journalist murdered in 2017 to prevent her from continuing to investigate a case of corruption that plagued the Government of this small country, turned upside down on Tuesday when one of the accused pleaded guilty. This is Vince Muscat, one of the three alleged hitmen who would have placed an explosive in the reporter’s car, causing her death. Although until now he had defended his innocence, Muscat decided to collaborate with the Justice and acknowledge his responsibility, for which he was sentenced to 15 years in prison and to pay almost 43,000 euros for the costs of the process.

Muscat’s change of attitude, which would have reached an agreement with the court, allowed the arrest of three men who would have provided the explosive used in the attack. According to the local newspaper ‘Times of Malta’, the hitman would have obtained, thanks to his collaboration, the pardon in another case in which he was involved, the murder of a lawyer in 2015.

Brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio, Muscat’s alleged accomplices in the attack that killed Caruana Galizia, continue to defend his innocence, as does businessman Yorgen Fenech, who is accused of hiring the three to assassinate the woman. journalist. One of the richest businessmen in Malta, Fenech would have paid bribes to several members of the previous Government of the country in exchange for millionaire contracts. Caruana Galizia was investigating corruption linked to the construction of a power plant on the island promoted by a company controlled by Fenech.

The journalist’s family expressed their desire that the hitman’s confession could lead to “full justice” in this case, which has led to a political and social earthquake in the small Mediterranean country. The investigation stemming from the murder led to the resignation of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in January 2020 after his chief of staff’s relations with Fenech came to light.