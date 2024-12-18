Of the ten highest towns in Spain, four of them are in the province of Teruel. While Valdelinares is the municipality that holds this title, there are other Teruel towns that are located nearby. a huge altitude above sea level, especially due to the mountain enclaves in that area of ​​Aragon. A clear example of these villas is Bronchales, a rural paradise in the Albarracín region.

This incredible town is located in the Universal Mountains, near the border with Castilla-La Mancha and the province of Guadalajara. It is located at 1,569 meters above sea level, and although it does not have half a thousand inhabitants, it is one of the most beautiful towns in the entire autonomous community of Aragón, something to which the extraordinary natural environment of the town contributes. Sierra de Albarracín.

Bronchales: a beautiful town in the mountains of Teruel

Hermitage of Santa Bárbara in Bronchales, province of Teruel (Aragón) Bronchales Town Hall

The architectural heritage of Bronchales is quite beautiful, as exemplified by its two main temples: the magnificent Hermitage of Santa Barbara, a robust Gothic building that hides polychrome panels and that stands in the highest part of the town, and the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, which serves as a parish for all the residents of the town. You can’t see other sanctuaries either. located on the outskirts of the town, such as Pelpuz or San Roque.

Although the municipality has beautiful buildings, the main attraction de Bronchales is not found in its narrow streets, but in the environment that surrounds it. With the arrival of winter, the town of Teruel becomes a snowy paradise which makes it an ideal destination for nature lovers. In the surroundings of the town you can find numerous hidden natural sources among lush pine forests, as well as mountainous places ideal for doing trekking.

In Bronchales they have several hiking routes which are perfect for touring the imposing Sierra de Albarracín. In addition, the municipality is one of the stops on the Long Distance Trail. Route of the Cid, a spectacular path based on the life of the mythical knight. Of course, if what you are looking for is to delve into spectacular places, especially during the winter months, this is your destination.





How to get to Bronchales

If you are in the city of Teruel and do not want to miss this rural wonder, you must take the A-23 and then the A-1511 to the town, on a journey that lasts about 45 minutes. Furthermore, both from Zaragoza As from Guadalajara and Cuenca it takes about two hours to get there.

