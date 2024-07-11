Development studio League of Geeks has launched a new demo of Solium Infernum high quality 4X strategy, as well as one of the games with the highest average rating of 2024 (88 on OpenCritic). This is of course a free version of the game which will be available forever (previous demos were timed).

Get an idea

“We’ve created a completely new and updated demo for Solium Infernum that anyone who hasn’t purchased the game can play for free on Steam,” the development team explained in the official announcement. But what’s included?The complete tutorial of the gamewhich allows potential buyers (and Archdevils) to not only see if Solium Infernum is right for them as a strategy game, but also to experience the chaos of an entire 50-turn open match.” Also included is full access to the Infernum Encyclopedia, which is the sourcebook for all the information on the units and the scenario.

From the demo all multiplayer features are missingas well as single player chronicles and skirmishes. So, the only playable Archdevil is Asmodeus, for about 2-3 hours of content. Not bad, considering its demonstrative nature.

In the full version you will find seven more Archdevils to use and many modes to experiment with for dozens of hours of total content. The goal of the new demo, which you can Download from Steamit’s quite intuitive: attract new players. Despite its quality, Solium Infernum does not appear to have been a huge success. A few more sales certainly won’t hurt.

Finally, we remind you that for a few more hours Solium Infernum will be on sale on Steam with a 40% discount, for the platform’s summer sales. You can therefore buy it for €23.39 instead of €38.99. A bargain, considering how much we spoke highly of it in the review.