Russian Foreign Ministry: Moscow discussed with Hamas the release and evacuation of Russians from Gaza

Politburo member of the Palestinian group Hamas Abu Marzouk arrived in Russia and is on a visit to Moscow. This was reported by a source in the delegation.

After a message from a source in the delegation of the Islamist movement, the presence of Marzuk was confirmed by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

I can also say and confirm that representatives of the relevant Palestinian movement [ХАМАС] are on a visit to Moscow. As for contacts, we will inform you additionally Maria Zakharovaofficial representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry revealed the topics of negotiations with Hamas

At a meeting with representatives of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in Moscow, the parties discussed the evacuation of Russians from the Gaza Strip and the release of Russian citizens captured by the Islamist group. This was stated by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

At a meeting with representatives of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in Moscow, the parties discussed the evacuation of Russians from the Gaza Strip and the release of Russian citizens captured by the Islamist group. This was stated by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

contacts took place in continuation of the Russian line for the immediate release of foreign hostages located in the Gaza Strip, and issues related to ensuring the evacuation of Russian and other foreign citizens from the territory of the Palestinian enclave were also discussed Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry also confirmed its position regarding the implementation of the international decision on the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with its capital in East Jerusalem, which will coexist peacefully with Israel.

Israel reacted to the meeting with Hamas representatives in Moscow

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the invitation of a delegation of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to Moscow an “undignified step” and also demanded that the Russian side immediately expel representatives of the Islamist movement from the country.

Israel views inviting Hamas leaders to Moscow as an undignified step that gives a tailwind to terror and legitimizes the atrocities of Hamas terrorists. We call on the Russian government to immediately expel Hamas terrorists Israeli Foreign Ministry

Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia held a meeting in Qatar with the political leader of Hamas

Contacts with Hamas representatives also took place in Qatar. In particular, Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Representative of the Russian President for the Middle East and African Countries Mikhail Bogdanov said that he met in Doha with the political leader of the radical Hamas movement and discussed with him the fate of the hostages.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari estimates that there are 224 hostages previously taken by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. He emphasized that this figure is not final, since the military is constantly receiving new information.

224 hostage held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced the visit of the Palestinian President

In addition to contacts with Hamas, Russia maintains a direct dialogue with the Palestinian state. The imminent visit of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin was announced by Bogdanov during a speech at the Imperial Orthodox Palestinian Society.