The footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic posted a video on Wednesday in which he is seen riding a bicycle without a shirt on the Paseo Marítimo de Palma.

The Milan striker, one of the great absentees from the European Championship that is currently taking place, uploaded the video on his social networks next to the word ‘Freedom’.

The greatest and controversial Swedish player, who throughout his career has played for Ajax, Juventus, Barcelona, ​​Inter Milan, Manchester, PSG and Los Angeles Galaxy, is realaxing in Mallorca after the end of last season during which he scored 15 goals.