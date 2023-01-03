Sports world in shock at the announcement of the former champion: Martina Navratilova has throat and breast cancer

Shocking announcement in the world of sport, especially in women’s tennis. Martina Navratilov, a former tennis player, considered among the greatest ever, has in fact announced that she has two tumors. One in the throat and one in the breast. Both would be in mild form and her agent said he was hopeful that everything could work out for the best.

I am different sportsmen who, in recent years, have announced their battles against bad diseases who, in spite of themselves, have been diagnosed.

From the late Sinisa Mihajlovic to Gianluca Viallipassing through various players such as Manuel Neuer, Sebastien Haller and many others.

In recent days, former tennis champion Martina Navratilova, considered among the greatest in history and who holds practically all possible records, including 59 Grand Slam titles, also announced her illness. On the contrary, his illnesses.

The 66-year-old told it in an interview with The Timesalso announcing that he will have to skip the upcoming US Open scheduled for this January, in which she was to participate as a columnist and commentator.

“This double strike is serious“: explained the former champion, showing herself anyway hopeful that everything can be resolved, because the tumor forms that have affected her throat and breast would both be initial state.

The words of Martina Navratilova’s manager

To better explain the situation that unfortunately affected Martina Navratilova was hers manager. The rep said the prognosis, nonetheless, is goodand that he will start treatment this month.

The type of cancer found in Martina is HPV, which means that should respond very well to therapy. Then, he told how his client found out everything: