The summer transfer market is getting closer and with this, the teams with a budget are already thinking about getting their next figures. In addition, footballers who have the potential to make the move to another team, either by improving their level or just a few minutes, can see their options.
One of these footballers is Hirving Lozano. The Mexican attacker is having minutes with Napoli, but not necessarily an outstanding season since there is a lot of competition in his position. Thus, the departure of ‘Chucky’ from the Serie A club could take place and there are already interested parties.
As reported by the journalist Raffaele Auriemma, in the program “Si Gonfia la Rete”, on Radio CRC, the Premier League team would be willing to pay a large amount of money for the Pachuca youth squad.
“The Mexican likes a lot at Chelsea, since the coach really likes these types of extremes. In this case, Napoli can collect 50 million euros to be able to sign Laurenté and Frattesi, from Sassuolo,” said Auriemma.
In addition to having competition in the squad, the economic crisis in the Neapolitan club is strong. Despite being leaders in Calcio and having good chances in the Champions League, the pandemic continues to cause problems.
Therefore, Lozano’s salary would have to go down. The amount is assumed to be up to 4.5 million euros, an issue that could bother the footballer and therefore cause him to leave.
|
Matches
|
goals
|
assists
|
144
|
30
|
17
